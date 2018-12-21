Saturday NFL games: Redskins vs. Titans odds, line, picks from expert who's 15-6 on Washington games

Playoff hopefuls collide in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday when the Tennessee Titans (8-6) host the Washington Redskins (7-7). It's a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Nissan Stadium and the game will have massive implications on the NFL playoff picture. The Titans have won three straight and sit in a three-way tie with the Ravens and Colts for the final AFC wild-card spot. Meanwhile, the Redskins have overcome a slew of injuries and sit a half-game behind Minnesota for the last NFC wild-card spot. Sportsbooks list Tennessee as a 10-point favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 37 in the latest Titans vs. Redskins odds. Before you make any Titans vs. Redskins picks and predictions for Saturday NFL games, see what NFL guru R.J. White has to say.

CBS Sports' NFL editor and SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, White enters Week 16 with a stunning 15-6 record picking for or against Washington, including nailing the Skins (+7.5) at Jacksonville last week. "Washington has the motivational edge, as even with the injuries they're still in the playoff race, and they'll play like it here," White urged readers. The result: Redskins 16, Jaguars 13 -- an outright upset by a massive dog.

Moreover, White is 8-3 in his past 11 spread picks for or against Tennessee, giving him a sterling 23-9 mark in picks involving these two teams. In his past 60 NFL point-spread picks overall, White has been right 41 times, returning nearly $2,000 to those following him.

White knows the Titans are rolling behind running back Derrick Henry, who has exploded for 408 rushing yards and six touchdowns over the past two games. In that span, he has averaged an eye-popping 8.2 yards per carry. Henry is up to 11 touchdowns this season and should get another big workload Saturday. Tennessee has covered seven of its past nine home games and five of its past six in December.

But just because the Titans are at home and have a powerful ground game doesn't mean they'll cover a double-digit spread against the gritty Redskins.

White also knows Washington rallied last week behind recently signed quarterback Josh Johnson, who has accounted for three touchdowns and one turnover since taking over for Mark Sanchez midway through Week 14. Johnson has rushed for 94 yards on 16 carries, giving this offense a much-needed new dimension.

Washington is 11-5 against the spread in its past 16 games against winning teams and has just as much motivation as Tennessee.

