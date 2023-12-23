A loaded NFL weekend includes a pair of games on Saturday, as the Steelers host the Bengals (4:30 p.m. ET) and the Chargers face the Bills (8 p.m. ET). Pittsburgh is in last place in the AFC North standings following a three-game losing streak, but is still in playoff contention heading into the Week 16 NFL schedule. The Steelers have struggled to find consistent targets in the passing game behind wide receiver George Pickens, who has 52 receptions for 814 yards and three touchdowns. His receiving yards total is 43.5 in the latest Week 16 NFL player props.

Pickens had three catches for 58 yards at Cincinnati when these teams met last month and followed it up with an 86-yard outing against Arizona. Should you target his yardage total when you place your Week 16 NFL prop bets? Before betting any NFL props for Saturday's doubleheader or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 672 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Saturday's doubleheader, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided NFL prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Saturday's games here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Saturday's doubleheader

After examining the dozens of NFL player props for Saturday's games, the AI PickBot says Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd goes over 33.5 receiving yards. Boyd's floor has been consistently high this season, going over 20 receiving yards in every game since Week 1. He only caught two passes on five targets last week, but he turned those receptions into a 53-yard outing.

Boyd has gone over 35 yards twice in his last three games, and he has cracked the 50-yard mark on four occasions this season. The 29-year-old has been the No. 2 target in Cincinnati's passing attack, with star Ja'Marr Chase commanding the attention of opposing defenses. He is facing a Pittsburgh pass defense that has not been particularly impressive, ranked No. 20 in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (225.1). The AI PickBot has these factors resulting in 66.5 receiving yards for Boyd in the latest projections, making it a 5-star pick for Saturday's two-game slate. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Saturday's games

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has 22 other NFL props rated 4 stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any NFL prop bets for Saturday's games.

Which NFL prop bets should you target for Saturday's NFL doubleheader? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL props, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 672 top-rated picks this season.