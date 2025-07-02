Iron sharpened Iron on the New York Jets practice field over the last two seasons with Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner going head-to-head. Now, the future Hall of Fame quarterback and star cornerback battle against each other on different teams. The Jets and Rodgers' Pittsburgh Steelers square off in the 2025 season opener, and Gardner said he has a few tricks ready for the 41-year-old quarterback.

Gardner may be uniquely prepared to defend against one of the NFL's most prolific passers considering he saw him on a daily basis in practice over the last two years and faced him in game situations in 2022. When the Jets played against Rodgers in his final year with the Green Bay Packers, Gardner broke up what was then a career-high three passes.

"I'm looking forward to it, because he might think he knows all the tendencies that I have, but this offseason has really been me trying not to give nothing away," Gardner said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "I've been trying to work on literally everything because I already know I'm about to go against a wizard Week 1. I already know what time it is."

The revamped Steelers offense will be an early test for Gardner and a stingy Jets defensive backfield that last year ranked fourth in the NFL in yards allowed. But Gardner will be a challenge for Rodgers and his new squad, too. The fourth-year standout has done nothing but shine throughout his young career and already has a pair of first-time All-Pro selections under his belt.

"They got Slay, J-Ram, Jonnu Smith, DK," Gardner said of the Steelers. "They got some dawgs over there. So Mike T, he definitely been cooking up. I'm looking forward to the challenge, because I always like challenges. I know it's going to be a good game. I know there's going to be a lot of smiles out there, but there's going to be a lot of competing out there at the same time."

Rodgers declined significantly in his last two healthy seasons, the latter of which came with the Jets. But he remains a difficult matchup because of his unpredictability and his uncanny ability to hit receivers with unguardable passes.

"I can't really study Aaron, because he will show you the same exact tendency and do something totally different," Gardner said. "In terms of the Steelers, I would preferably study their OC, study the receivers, just study the tight ends and stuff like that because you can't really get a bead on Aaron like that. That goes all the way back to when we played the Packers. You gotta be disciplined. If you're not disciplined going against him, then it's not going to work."

Rodgers threw 11 interceptions last season, tying the third-highest total of his two-decade long career. Still, he flirted with the 4,000-yard mark and averaged more than a touchdown and a half per game.