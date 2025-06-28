New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner wants to be one of the NFL's highest-paid players. And the discrepancy between defensive backs and edge rushers or wide receivers when it comes to money is on his mind amid contract talks.

The Jets have a fifth-year option in 2026 with their former first-round pick, who is now eligible for a contract extension after twice becoming an All-Pro over his first three NFL seasons. Via Spotrac, Gardner, who is set to make $5.3 million this fall and $20.2 million in 2026 on New York's option, reiterated a point Friday made by Deion Sanders earlier this spring.

Gardner retweeted an answer from Sanders with a salute emoji after previously asking in March if someone could "educate me on why the CB market is significantly lower" than other positions.

"Because the Dog corners need stand up for themselves and what they bring to the table or sit down and watch what's happening happen! Yall need to Stand up Stand out and Believe in what u Possess," Sanders replied to Gardner's question.

There are 11 edge rushers who will average more in annual salary on their current deals than Gardner's career-best $20.2 million next season, including Myles Garrett at a whopping $40 million and Danielle Hunter at $35.6 million. According to Over The Cap, there's nearly double that number of wide receivers exceeding $20.2 million on average, led by Ja'Marr Chase ($40.2 million) and Justin Jefferson ($35 million).

To Gardner's point, only five cornerbacks average $20.2 million or more in annual salary following new deals for Derek Stingley and Jaycee Horn. Those are the two highest-paid at the position, followed by Jalen Ramsey ($24.2 million average annual).

Gardner and his agent had to appreciate Stingley's three-year, $90 million deal. That means Gardner, a three-year starter for the Jets with 40 passes defended and four career interceptions over that stretch, should command a similar contract when the two sides come to an agreement.

Gardner did not consider holding out this summer and has been a full participant during minicamp in an effort to show he wants to be a part of "changing the organization" ahead of the 2025 season.

"My main focus is being the best football player I could be," Gardner said. "But my team and the Jets have been talking and I feel pretty good about how the talks have been going."

Outside of a hamstring injury that forced Gardner to spend the final game of the 2024 regular season on injured reserve, the ex-Cincinnati has proven to be one of the league's most dependable — and available — cornerbacks since his arrival.