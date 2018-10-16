Savage website is already counting down the days until Jon Gruden gets fired by Raiders

After just six weeks, it looks like some Raiders fans are already starting to get tired of Jon Gruden, so they did what any tech-savvy NFL fan would do: They built a ruthless website that's counting down the days until he's gone.

Fittingly, the website's address just happens to be IsGrudenGoneYet.com.

The best part about the website is how simple, yet intricate, it is at the same time. The homepage basically feeds you four pieces of information that you'll want to continuously stare at all day.

First, it answers the question: Is Gruden gone yet? Currently, the answer is no, because Gruden is not gone yet, he's still the coach of the Raiders.

The website also counts down how much time Gruden has remaining on his contract. As of this writing, the Raiders are stuck with him for roughly nine more years and 13 weeks.

The website also calculates how much money Gruden has made since he was hired. Since famously signing his 10-year, $100 million contract in January, the website calculates that Gruden has already pulled in roughly $7.75 million from the Raiders. Of course, we should probably note that Gruden has disputed the fact that he's making $100 million, although that could just be one of those semantic things since he technically won't have made the full $100 million until the 2027 season is over.

The third thing the website keeps track of is how much more money the Raiders still owe Gruden, and that number is currently sitting at an astronomical $92.25 million.

The fourth and final thing that website tracks is how much money Gruden made while you were on the website, which is easily my favorite part of the site. In the time it took me to write this story, Gruden made $86.31, which kind of makes me want to sign the same contract that Gruden has.

Here's what the website looks like when you put it all together.

The “Is Gruden Gone Yet” website is ruthless. pic.twitter.com/aEEzNqG9sZ — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 16, 2018

According to Yahoo Sports, the website has been up and running since Oct. 10.

If you're wondering why Raiders fans are already calling for Gruden's head, it's probably because the team has been a total disaster this year. Not only have they been blown out in three of their five losses, but Gruden seems to be completely at odds with general manager Reggie McKenzie. The Raiders are sitting at 1-5, marking just the third time in franchise history that the team has started off the season that poorly (1961, 2006). To put that in perspective, even JaMarcus Russell was able to avoid a 1-5 start during his time as the quarterback in Oakland.

Before this year, Gruden's worst start as the Raiders coach came in 1999, when they were 3-3 after six games.