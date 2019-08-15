Scary moment from Colts-Browns joint practice as Daurice Fountain reportedly dislocates, fractures ankle
The Colts-Browns joint practice abruptly came to an end after the wide receiver's injury
Daurice Fountain, a second-year receiver for the Colts, endured a scary moment during Thursday's joint practice between Indianapolis and the Cleveland Browns.
Fountain sustained a serious ankle injury during practice, ESPN's Tony Grossi has reported. Grossi added that Fountain was eventually carted off the practice field with his left leg in a cast. The injury was later determined to be a dislocated and fractured ankle, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The joint practice was immediately halted after Fountain, who was enjoying a strong camp as he looked to move up the Colts' depth chart, sustained in the injury. Players on both teams were seen praying and kneeling by Fountain as the team's medical staff tended to him. Head coach Frank Reich and Colts owner Jim Irsay spoke to Fountain as he was being carted off the field.
Fountain, a fifth-round pick in last year's draft, led the Colts in receiving in their preseason-opening victory over Buffalo last week. Fountain caught five-of-seven targets for 63 receiving yards after not catching a pass during his first NFL regular season.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Updates: Follow all the preseason action
Follow along as we provide updates and analysis of Week 2 of the 2019 NFL preseason
-
Long fights again, throws up at practice
Long reportedly tried to beat up a teammate with his own helmet
-
Top Picks: Riding Ravens preseason trend
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Elliott apparently shedding major weight
Don't be surprised if the Cowboys running back comes back from Mexico with a six-pack
-
Raiders vs. Cardinals expert picks, odds
Mike Tierney locked in his picks for Thursday's preseason matchup between the Raiders and...
-
Brady 'calls out' young LB on Instagram
Tom Brady's continues to find ways to go viral on social media