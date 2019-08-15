Scary moment from Colts-Browns joint practice as Daurice Fountain reportedly dislocates, fractures ankle

Daurice Fountain, a second-year receiver for the Colts, endured a scary moment during Thursday's joint practice between Indianapolis and the Cleveland Browns.

Fountain sustained a serious ankle injury during practice, ESPN's Tony Grossi has reported. Grossi added that Fountain was eventually carted off the practice field with his left leg in a cast. The injury was later determined to be a dislocated and fractured ankle, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Colts WR Reece Fountain, who has recently impressed but was carted off today, suffered a dislocated and fractured ankle, source said. He’ll likely have surgery right away. A bad situation for a good, young player. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2019

The joint practice was immediately halted after Fountain, who was enjoying a strong camp as he looked to move up the Colts' depth chart, sustained in the injury. Players on both teams were seen praying and kneeling by Fountain as the team's medical staff tended to him. Head coach Frank Reich and Colts owner Jim Irsay spoke to Fountain as he was being carted off the field.

Fountain, a fifth-round pick in last year's draft, led the Colts in receiving in their preseason-opening victory over Buffalo last week. Fountain caught five-of-seven targets for 63 receiving yards after not catching a pass during his first NFL regular season.