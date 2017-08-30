School in Washington, D.C., area prohibits students from wearing Redskins apparel

The controversy surrounding the name of Washington's NFL team is in the news again, this time after a North Bethesda, Maryland, private school announced it is banning students from wearing apparel with the Redskins name or team logo. Green Acres School officials informed parents of the decision last week following classroom discussions on race-based team logos in sports.

"We want to approach this with children in a very age-appropriate and sensitive way. We're in no way trying to vilify anyone for rooting for the local football team because, in truth, I root for the local football team," Head of School Neal Brown told Bethesda Magazine.

Green Acres has students from age 3 through eighth grade. Brown hasn't had any pushback from parents following the decision, but realizes it's a contentious issue.

"I think it's only honest to acknowledge the times when the need to be respectful and thoughtful and sensitive overrides people's ability to express themselves as they'd like," he said.

In a subsequent interview with the Washington Post, Brown clarified that the rule doesn't change the already-existing school dress code.

"Our dress code calls for kids to wear respectful clothing, not to wear anything that is offensive," he said. "It isn't a new policy, it's just the application of our current policy."

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has previously stated that the team will never change its name. In June, a ruling from the Supreme Court outlawed the United States Patent Office from blocking patents based on those patents disparaging other parties.

This was a legal victory for the Redskins because the Justice Department had been working against the team to get rid of the name by canceling the "Redskins" trademark. After the Supreme Court ruling, the Justice Department announced that it was dropping the case.