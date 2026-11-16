Fill in your charts, Scorigami fans: We have yet another score that had never happened before in 107 years of NFL history. The 49ers' 46-40 win over the Cowboys is the first 46-40 game on record.

It took some oddities and some late-game madness to get there, as is pretty much always the case when looking for a unique score. There were five touchdowns, a failed two-point conversion and two successful two-point conversions in the fourth quarter alone!

Entering the fourth quarter, the 49ers led 31-19, not a super common score, but nothing too absurd: That score has happened 17 times before. A missed Brandon Aubrey extra point earlier in the game created the strange number for Dallas.

Then all hell (or, for Scorigami fans, heaven) broke loose. Christian McCaffrey scored on a 16-yard run. Dallas answered with a long touchdown drive but failed on the two-point conversion. At 38-25, the scoring chances rose. As a general rule, as the score rises astronomically, so, too, do the chances for a unique score. The Cowboys got a stop and scored again, this time kicking the extra point to make it 38-32. That score has happened before, albeit only three times.

It took just two plays for the 49ers to find the end zone, with Brock Purdy finding McCaffrey jetting off for a 66-yard touchdown. Purdy also found McCaffrey for the two-point conversion. That was big, because 44-32 and 45-32 have both happened before (once each). But 46-32 had never happened before.

Luckily, one final Dak Prescott touchdown pass and, crucially, a successful two-point conversion didn't ruin things, either. The two-point conversion was actually crucial, because 46-38 has happened before. So, everyone, please applaud Dak Prescott's effort here.

The next Scorigami will be the 1,100th unique score in NFL history, and hopefully, it will be half as fun as this game was. This was also the fourth Scorigami this season, a rare feat in itself.