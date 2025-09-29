The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers played the wildest game of Week 4 on Sunday night. The two teams combined for 925 yards of offense, 10 touchdowns and one scorigami. That's right, we got a scorigami.

Packers kicker Brandon McManus drilled a 34-yard field goal on the final play of overtime to earn a 40-40 tie with the Cowboys. The tie game marked the 1,093rd unique final score in NFL history. Not only was the game a scorigami, but it was also the highest-scoring tie in the Super Bowl era, which dates back to 1966. The Cowboys and Packers also combined for the NFL's first tie since December 2022 when the Washington Commanders and New York Giants ended in a 20-20 tie.

To get a scorigami, you usually need a few crazy things to happen and this game definitely had that. The most bizarre play came in the second quarter and it gave the Cowboys two points. After the Packers got a touchdown from Romeo Doubs to go up 13-0, McManus went out to attempt a routine extra point, but there was nothing routine about it. The Cowboys ended up blocking the kick and then Markquese Bell picked it up and returned it for two points to make the score 13-2.

That one play set the stage for the scorigami. Oh, and a wild fourth quarter also helped.

There were a total of 17 points scored in the final two minutes of action. With 1:45 left in the game, Doubs caught a touchdown pass that put the Packers up 34-30. However, the Cowboys immediately responded by scoring a touchdown barely one minute later when George Pickens caught a 28-yard pass from Dak Prescott with just 43 seconds left to give Dallas a 37-34 lead. That lead didn't last long, though, as the Packers drove down and got a 53-yard field goal from McManus on the final play of regulation to send the game to overtime.

This game marks the fifth time since the start of the 2022 season that the Cowboys have been involved in a scorigami. Before Sunday, their most recent one came in a 47-9 loss to the Detroit Lions back in October 2024. As for the Packers, this is the first scorigami they've been involved in since the 2020 season when they beat the Vikings, 43-34.

Overall, this is the second scorgami of the 2025 season. The only other that happened came on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 1 when the Buffalo Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens, 41-40.

There were a total of seven scorigamis during the 2024 season, but since they become more difficult to achieve with each new score that happens, it would be surprising if we see as many this season, but we're already on a solid pace, so it could happen.