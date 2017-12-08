Scout team QB Aaron Rodgers seems to be impressing everyone in Green Bay

If the Packers' defense struggles against Green Bay's scout team offense, they have a legitimate excuse, and that excuse is that Aaron Rodgers has been running the scout team this week.

Although Rodgers hasn't been medically cleared for contact yet, he's been allowed to practice since December 1 and the Packers have definitely taken advantage of that this week by letting him run the scout team. Coach Mike McCarthy explained on Monday why it's a big deal to get Rodgers on the field even though he's not eligible to play in this week's game against the Browns.

"It's important for him to feel the pass rush and get acclimated," McCarthy said, via the Packers' official website.

Rodgers was throwing passes on Wednesday, and apparently, everyone at Packers practice was pretty impressed at what he was able to do.

"He looks like himself," wide receiver Jordy Nelson said, via ESPN.com.

The man who's currently keeping Rodgers' seat warm, Brett Hundley, was also impressed with Rodgers' showing on Wednesday.

"He throws the ball unlike any I've ever seen. Still slinging it," Hundley said.

Rodgers hasn't played since he broke his collarbone in a 23-10 loss to the Vikings on October 15. Rodgers underwent surgery four days after he suffered the injury, and the Packers quarterback later told Conan O'Brien that it took 13 screws to repair his collarbone.

The Packers' star was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 20, and by rule, wasn't eligible to practice again until Dec. 1. The rules of injured reserve also stipulate that Rodgers can't play in a game until Week 15 at the earliest, which means if he gets medically cleared, he'd be eligible to play in next week's game against the Panthers.

Rodgers has looked so good lately that Clay Matthews actually mentioned that maybe the Packers shouldn't have put him on injured reserve, which automatically required the quarterback to miss six weeks of practice and eight weeks of the regular season.

Clay Matthews said he's been working alongside Rodgers in the #Packers rehab group, "To watch Aaron and see what he's been doing in there, I think we probably should've kept him off IR the way he's coming along." pic.twitter.com/WUw59EhtR8 — John Doran (@JohnDoranFOX11) November 29, 2017

Of course, no matter how healthy he is, Rodgers has said he's not going to return this year unless it makes sense, and it only makes sense if the Packers are in the NFC playoff race. If the Packers want to keep their postseason hopes alive -- and their chances of getting Rodgers back -- they have to win in Cleveland on Sunday.

"I think we know when he comes back we know what he brings to the table," Matthews said, via ESPN.com. "In the meantime, there's no point in getting too excited over his hopeful return, because Brett's our guy. We've got these four more games, and I assume one more game with Brett at the helm. We've got to get this win first, but hopefully that's the plan moving forward."

According to ESPN, Rodgers is expected to have his collarbone scanned at some point after the Browns game. At that point, if Rodgers gets cleared, he'll likely make the move from scout team to first team as the Packers begin their preparations for the Panthers.