Seahawks' 2019 Super Bowl odds drop after Richard Sherman's release

With Richard Sherman on the way out of Seattle, oddsmakers have already reacted.

At the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, the Seahawks began the day as 25/1 long shots to win it all next season, the same as the 49ers, Chargers, and Chiefs. Within hours of Sherman's release, those odds had slipped all the way to 30/1, placing the Seahawks in the same boat as the Panthers and Broncos.

The same trend held true at other books. Bovada.lv told SportsLine that Seattle's odds could drop from 22/1 all the way to 30/1 after the Seahawks complete their purge of veterans in an effort to reshape an aging roster that failed to make the playoffs last year for the first time since 2011.



Sherman, who saves Seattle $11 million in cap room, was a big piece of the puzzle. Star defensive lineman Michael Bennett was also shipped to Philadelphia earlier this week in a cost-cutting move.



Veteran cornerback Jeremy Lane had the same fate as Sherman on Friday, and defensive end Cliff Avril could be released shortly as well, which would save Seattle an additional $7 million.



These moves end the Legion of Boom era in Seattle that was marked by an elite defense and a Russell Wilson-led offense that appeared in two Super Bowls, winning one. The Seahawks made the playoffs five times in a six-year span.



Wilson remains a dynamic star under center and Seattle hopes to build around him, and a younger defense, to return to the postseason in 2018 and make another run at a title. Bovada noted that Wilson's presence will keep the Seahawks' Super Bowl odds somewhat stable.



The NFC West, however, isn't the doormat it has been in recent seasons. Sean McVay led a resurgence in Los Angeles last year, the 49ers caught fire down the stretch behind new franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and the Cardinals still have a playoff-caliber defense.



Few will count Seattle out completely, but winning their division, much less another Super Bowl, could prove to be a challenge with a new-look roster.

So what are the odds of each team winning the next Super Bowl? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Visit SportsLine now to see R.J. White's NFL futures bets and analysis for Super Bowl LIII, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Las Vegas SuperContest.