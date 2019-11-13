Seahawks-49ers coin toss controversy: Pete Carroll, Geno Smith add to the confusion about what was called

If there's one part of an NFL game that's almost never controversial, it's the coin toss. For the most part, it's a pretty simple process: Someone calls "heads" or "tails" and then everyone moves on with their life. However, the process wasn't so simple on Monday, thanks to Geno Smith, who somehow managed to turn the coin toss into a full blown controversy due to his call before the start of overtime during the Seahawks' wild 27-24 win over the 49ers.

If you somehow missed the coin toss, the ref said the Seahawks won the toss after Smith called "heads," even though half of the internet heard him call tails (For the record, I also thought I heard him say tails on Monday night when I was watching the game live).

We're now nearly 48 hours into this controversy and it still hasn't been cleared up. Not even Pete Carroll seems to know what was called on the field. The Seahawks coach was actually asked about the coin toss on Tuesday, and apparently, he's in the same camp as the rest of us: He didn't really think it sounded like Smith said "Heads."

"Well it didn't sound like heads when you watch the TV copy," Carroll said when asked about the coin toss, via NFL.com.

However, Carroll did make one compelling point that might once and for all prove that Smith did call "heads." The Seahawks coach pointed out that 49ers captain Richard Sherman didn't react after Seattle won the coin toss and Sherman is the kind of guy who will react to anything. If the 49ers corner had thought that Seahawks unfairly won the coin toss -- because Smith called "tails" but the ref heard "heads" -- he probably would started a ruckus.

"Both the official and Richard (Sherman), they didn't [hear tails] ... Richard would have griped, I would think," Carroll said. "Yeah, he would have (griped) for sure if he heard something different than what happened. I'm going with that more than anything."

In conclusion: Carroll has no idea, but is on #TeamHeads because Sherman didn't gripe.

As for Smith, he seems to be embracing his newfound fame, because he hasn't really tried to clear up any of the mystery involved in the coin toss. Although he did offer a brief explanation to a reporter where he claims he called heads, he also sent out the tweet below, which led to even more confusion about what was called.

HAILS — Geno (@GenoSmith3) November 13, 2019

Smith will now go down with Jerome Bettis in coin toss history. Of course, Bettis was involved in the famous Thanksgiving game in 1998 where the ref heard Bettis say "heads," even though the Steelers running back had said "tails."

So did Smith call heads? Did he call tails? DID HE CALL HAILS?

You can decide for yourself below.