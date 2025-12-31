The top seed in the NFC will be up for grabs when the Seattle Seahawks battle the San Francisco 49ers in a key NFC West matchup on Saturday night. Seattle is coming off a 28-10 win at Carolina on Sunday, while San Francisco outlasted Chicago 42-38. The Seahawks (13-3), who lead the NFC West, have won six in a row. The 49ers (12-4), who are second in the division, have also won six straight and are 9-2 within the conference.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Seahawks lead the all-time series 31-24, but San Francisco has won seven of the past eight meetings. The Seahawks are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Seahawks vs. 49ers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5.

Seahawks vs. 49ers spread Seattle -1.5
Seahawks vs. 49ers over/under 48.5 points
Seahawks vs. 49ers money line Seattle -119, San Francisco +100

Why the Seahawks can cover

Veteran quarterback Sam Darnold helps power the Seattle offense. He has completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,850 yards and 25 touchdowns with 14 interceptions and a 99.2 rating. In a 38-37 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 18, he completed 22 of 34 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. In a 38-14 win at Washington on Nov. 2, he completed 21 of 24 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns with one pick.

His top target is third-year veteran wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. In 16 games, he has 113 receptions for 1,709 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has 27 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 63, with 505 yards after the catch and 74 first-down conversions. In the win over Carolina, he caught nine passes for 72 yards, including a long of 18.

Why the 49ers can cover

Quarterback Brock Purdy has been solid since returning from injury. In eight games this season, he has completed 69.3% of his passes for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns with nine interceptions and a 104.2 rating. He has also carried 31 times for 126 yards and three touchdowns. In the win over Chicago, he completed 24 of 33 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed six times for 28 yards and two touchdowns.

San Francisco's MVP may be Christian McCaffrey, though he did miss practice on Tuesday (back). In 16 games this season, he has carried 303 times for 1,179 yards (3.9 average) and 10 touchdowns. He also leads the 49ers in receiving, with 96 receptions for 890 yards and seven touchdowns. In the win over the Bears, he carried 23 times for 140 yards (6.1 average) and one touchdown, while catching four passes for 41 yards.

