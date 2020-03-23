Seahawks acquire cornerback Quinton Dunbar from Redskins in trade for draft pick, per report

Quinton Dunbar, a veteran cornerback who spent his first five seasons with the Redskins, is being traded to the Seahawks in exchange for a fifth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Washington used a fifth-round pick earlier in the day to acquire quarterback Kyle Allen from the Panthers.

A former undrafted rookie out of the University of Florida, Dunbar has one year remaining on a contract that will pay him $3.25 million in base salary for the 2020 season. He appeared in 58 regular season games for the Redskins, receiving 25 starts. During his time with Washington, the 6-foot-2, 202-pound defensive back recorded 150 tackles, nine interceptions and 35 passes defensed. Last season, Dunbar started in four of the 11 games he appeared in, recording a career-high four interceptions while breaking up eight passes.

Dunbar will join a Seahawks defense that was very much a bend-but-not-break unit that relied on turning the ball over in 2019. Last season, the Seahawks' defense finished 22nd in the NFL in scoring and rushing yards allowed, 27th in passing yards allowed, 16th in red zone defense and 26th in red zone efficiency. Conversely, the unit finished third in the league with 32 forced turnovers, while helped Seattle go 11-5 during the regular season before bowing out to the Packers in the second round of the playoffs.

The Seahawks have been busy in free agency. They've added several pieces to their offensive line, signing offensive tackles Cedric Ogbuehi and Brandon Shell along with guards B.J. Finney and Chance Warmack. Seattle has also re-signed DE Bruce Irvin, who recorded a career-high 8.5 sacks in 13 games last season, and Jarran Reed, who is one season removed from his 10.5-sack campaign during the 2018 season.

Seattle has yet to re-sign DE Jadeveon Clowney, who remains on the open market.