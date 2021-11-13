The Seattle Seahawks were hoping to get Russell Wilson back after their bye week. On Friday, Seattle made it official as the Seahawks activated Wilson and wide receiver Dee Eskridge from injured reserve. Both are expected to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Since Wilson was not given an injury designation all week (he was on injured reserve), the Seahawks did not have to reveal his practice status. The intention was Wilson was set to play after being cleared Monday by Dr. Steve Shin.

"He had a terrific week, he really did. And you could see him just feel a little bit better as the week went on, but he really didn't hold anything back," Seahawks head coach pete Carroll said Friday, via the Seahawks website. "He finished great the last couple of days, and he's ready to go."

Wilson missed the past three games for Seattle after injuring his right middle finger in a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, snapping a streak of starting 149 consecutive games. Despite the Seahawks being just 2-3 in Wilson's starts, Wilson was one of the best quarterbacks in football at the time of the injury -- completing 72.3% of his passes for 1,196 yards with 10 touchdowns to just one interception. His quarterback rating of 125.3 led the league at the time of the injury.

Wilson trails Peyton Manning by five victories (105) for the most wins after a quarterback's first 10 seasons in the league, having 100 career wins on his resume. His 277 career touchdown passes are currently third all time through a player's first 10 seasons, trailing only Manning (306) and Dan Marino (290). Wilson needs 30 touchdown passes in his last nine games to surpass Manning for the most in league history.