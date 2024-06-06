The Seattle Seahawks are adding another arm as they gear up for mandatory minicamp next week. The club is signing veteran quarterback P.J. Walker to a deal, according to NFL Media. The parameters of the contract that brings Walker to the Pacific Northwest were not immediately disclosed.

Up until this signing, the Seahawks had only two quarterbacks on the 90-man offseason roster: starter Geno Smith and backup Sam Howell. For Walker, he'll provide another arm as the Seahawks ramp up their offseason workouts leading into training camp and could look to latch on as a depth piece behind that duo when the regular season rolls around.

The 29-year-old has bounced around the league the last few years after initially spending his first handful of seasons in the NFL with the Colts. After being released by Indy in the summer of 2019, Walker dipped into the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks where he led the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He then jumped back up to the NFL level with the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and spent three seasons there before more recently having a cup of coffee with the Chicago Bears last summer and eventually joining the Cleveland Browns.

Walker started two games for the Browns last season and went 1-1 in those appearances, but his overall showing left little to be desired. He completed 48.6% of his throws on the year with a 52.2 passer rating. For his career, Walker is 5-4 as a starter and has a 60.0 passer rating.

Again, this is more of a depth addition for Seattle, which has an established starter in Smith and a viable backup in Howell, who was acquired in a trade with the Commanders earlier this offseason. Walker's presence could simply be looked at as the team getting an extra arm in camp to avoid overworking the other two signal-callers.