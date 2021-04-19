Aldon Smith will likely hear from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell soon regarding his future in the league. The 31-year-old is wanted by the sheriff and district attorney of St. Bernard Parish -- located just outside of New Orleans -- on allegations of second degree battery, via Travers Mackel of WDSU News. It is alleged the battery occurred on Saturday, April 17, at the French Press Coffee House in Chalmette, Louisiana.

Smith was conditionally reinstated to the league in 2020 after having been sidelined by an indefinite suspension since 2015, joining the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year deal. He and the Cowboys have since parted ways and the former All-Pro went on to sign a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks last week, but his latest contract might now be in jeopardy. Details of the encounter in question have not been revealed, but Smith will have to appear and answer to the charges filed. And given his history with the league, it seems a foregone conclusion Goodell would be interested in reviewing the facts of the case to determine if there was any violation that would lead to Smith again being suspended.

Formerly one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, the former seventh-overall pick burst out of the gate with the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 before his promising career began to run ashore due to alcohol addiction. He'd go on to spend time with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders before his latest suspension completely paused his career, threatening to end it altogether -- if not for the Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy (at the nudging of defensive line coach Jim Tomsula) giving him a chance. With Tomsula lasting just one year in Dallas, a continued relationship with Smith devolved from likely to highly unlikely, and the signing of defensive end Tarell Basham was the proverbial nail in the coffin; considering the Cowboys are also looking to name Randy Gregory starter opposite DeMarcus Lawrence in 2021.

For Smith, it meant he'd have to locate a new home in the NFL, and he did with a Seahawks team that tried unsuccessfully to trade for him in 2020. Their patience paid off in being able to sign him outright this offseason without having to give up assets in the process, but it's now unclear if he'll be able to take the field for them in September -- contingent upon what happens in Louisiana.