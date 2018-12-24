Seahawks announce extension that will keep 67-year-old Pete Carroll in Seattle through 2021

Carroll has been with the Seahawks since 2010 and has won four division titles, two NFC championships, and a Super Bowl

The NFL's oldest head coach isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The Seattle Seahawks announced on Monday that they've signed Pete Carroll, 67, to a multi-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through at least the 2021 season. 

"I am excited to announce that we have extended Head Coach Pete Carroll through the 2021 season," said Jody Allen, Seahawks Chair and Trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust (Jody Allen is the sister of late Seahawks owner Paul Allen), per the team's official website. "This will continue the championship culture that we have created in Seattle."

Carroll has been the coach of the Seahawks since 2010, during which time the team has compiled a record of 88-54-1 and won four NFC West titles, two NFC championships, and a Super Bowl. The Seahawks have routinely had one of the best defenses in the NFL under Carroll, and several of his defensive assistants such as Gus Bradley and Dan Quinn have gone on to head coaching jobs elsewhere. 

Carroll played a major role in cultivating and selecting the talent that powered the Seahawks' Legion of Boom era, a time during which they were annually among the NFL's handful of best teams and an inner-circle contender on an every-year basis. Despite being expected to take a step backward this season as they dealt with massive turnover on defense and in the coaching ranks, the Seahawks are headed back to the playoffs after a one-year absence. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

