Seahawks at Browns: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 6 matchup in Cleveland
Follow along with all the action as Cleveland looks to bounce back from Monday's devastating loss
The Cleveland Browns (2-3) and Seattle Seahawks (4-1) are coming off entirely different Week 5 performances. The Seahawks have to feel good about themselves after knocking off the division rival Rams on Thursday Night Football. The Browns delivered a flat performance on Monday Night Football against the NFC's lone remaining unbeaten team, the San Francisco 49ers.
Cleveland and Seattle have not met since the Seahawks' lopsided victory in 2015. The two teams have not met in northeast Ohio since 2011. At that time, quarterback Russell Wilson was still on Wisconsin's roster. The Browns won an ugly 6-3 game that day.
The Seahawks may look to establish the run game against one of the league's five worst run-defending teams. The Seahawks have accumulated 122.6 rushing yards per game with Chris Carson and Wilson as their primary producers. Conversely, the NFC team is one of the ten worst teams defending the pass. It could be an opportunity for quarterback Baker Mayfield to get wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. more involved this week.
After going 5-2-1 at home last season, the Browns are off to an 0-2 start in 2019. It is a chance to create some positive momentum entering their bye week. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are hoping to keep pace in their pursuit of San Francisco.
How to watch
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, OH)
TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
