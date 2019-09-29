Seahawks at Cardinals final score: Quick start, strong finish propels Seattle to road victory in Arizona

Russell Wilson's hot start, an early defensive touchdown, and Chris Carson's tough running propelled the Seattle Seahawks to a 27-10 win over the Cardinals in Arizona on Sunday. Seattle is now 3-1 after four games, while Arizona fell to 0-3-1.

Carson amassed 145 total yards, including 104 rushing yards on 22 carries. Wilson, who has enjoyed a stellar start to the season, went 22 of 28 with a second-quarter touchdown pass to Will Dissly. Seattle's defense, a week after allowing 33 points in their Week 3 loss to the Saints, allowed just three third-down conversions and 206 passing yards.

The Cardinals drove 49 yards on the game's first drive before coming up empty after Zane Gonzalez missed his 43-yard field goal attempt. Quarterback Kyler Murray went 4 of 5 on the drive, while running back Chase Edmonds gained 20 yards on three carries. Murray finished the game with 241 yards on 22 of 32 passing.

The Seahawks were able to kick a field goal on their first offensive possession. The kick was set up by Russell Wilson's 17-yard completion to Dissly that got the ball into the Cardinals' red zone. Wilson completed his first four attempts that included a key third down completion to Jaron Brown that set up Jason Myers' 33-yard field goal.

Seattle defensive end Jadeveon Clowney's 27-yard interception return off a screen pass from Murray gave the Seahawks a 10-0 lead with 4:15 left in the opening quarter. The pick, the first of Clowney's career, was Murray's fourth of the season. Arizona running back David Johnson's 31-yard catch and carry on a crossing route helped the Cardinals get on the board with Gonzalez's 33-yard field goal just over a minute into the second quarter.

Aided by several Seahawks penalties, the Cardinals scored their first touchdown of the game on Murray's nine-yard scamper with 10:21 remaining in the game. The Seahawks responded with a 16-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with C.J. Prosise's six-yard touchdown run. The scoring drive gave Seattle a 17-point lead with 2:13 remaining.

Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona's future Hall of Fame receiver, moved to No. 2 all-time in career receptions with a 15-yard catch with 1:41 left. Fitzgerald now has 1,326 career catches, second to only Jerry Rice, who was on hand to congratulate Fitzgerald on his career achievement.

Seattle starts a season 2-0 on the road for the first time since 2013, when the Seahawks ultimately won Super Bowl XLVII.

