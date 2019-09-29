Seahawks at Cardinals: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 4 NFC West matchup

The NFC West has become arguably the NFL's most competitive division as we enter the final week of the first quarter of the 2019 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams, the defending NFC champions, are undefeated and showing no signs of slowing down. Joining them at the top of the division are the 49ers, whose plus-42 point differential is second in the NFL to New England's plus 89.

Looking up at the Rams and 49ers are two teams that have each won division titles earlier in the decade in Seattle and Arizona. The Seahawks, a four-time division champion since 2010, edged Cincinnati and Pittsburgh in Weeks 1 and 2 before being upset at home by the New Orleans Saints last weekend. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, a Pro Bowler each of the past two years, has had a tremendous start to the season. He enters Sunday's game with a 71.4 completion percentage with seven touchdowns against zero interceptions. The Seahawks' defense has not been as hot, however, as they are currently 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Defense has also been an Achilles' heel for the Cardinals and first year head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Arizona, one of eight teams still searching for their first win at 0-2-1, are 32nd in the NFL in scoring defense, 30th in passing touchdowns allowed and 30th in rushing yards allowed.

Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft, has shown flashes of his potential through three games. He's gained an immediate rapport with Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona's surefire future Hall of Fame receiver who leads the team with 18 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns in his final NFL season.

Stay up to date with Sunday's duel in the desert by following our live updates below.

