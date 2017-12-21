Seahawks at Cowboys in Week 16: Picks, how to watch, stream on NFL Sunday

If ever there were a weekend when NFC teams on the fringe of the playoff picture could use some help, it's this one.

As Week 16 approaches, both the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks are set to square off in what might have sounded like a pristine prime-time matchup just a few months ago, but it remains to be seen just what either side will be playing for come Sunday.

Neither Dallas nor Seattle is officially eliminated from postseason contention, but there's a very real possibility that one -- or both -- could be guaranteed to stay home this January by the time Sunday's showdown kicks off. There's also a chance the NFC clash, set in Jerry Jones' house with Ezekiel Elliott fresh off his suspension and the Seahawks fired up from a 42-7 drubbing at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams, could be a high-stakes tilt with immediate wild-card ramifications.

The 'Boys and the Seahawks don't have much of a choice but to prepare as if everything is on the line, of course, so for the time being, all eyes are on them -- and the NFC South.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's Seattle-Dallas game:

How much will Ezekiel Elliott's return impact Dallas?

Hint: a lot. If you've already forgotten just how helpless Dak Prescott looked in the games immediately following Elliott's reimposed suspension, it's probably because you've seen the Cowboys quarterback turn a corner against some porous defenses in recent weeks. Look, Prescott isn't nearly as bad as he was after the NFL successfully dropped the hammer on his second-year counterpart, but who wouldn't benefit from an All-Pro talent in the backfield?

Alfred Morris had a decent go here and there, but with Elliott back, the Cowboys offense becomes a new animal, and against a Seattle defense that couldn't slow down Todd Gurley (don't even think about using the word "stop," because "slow down" was never even attained), there's no telling just how many carries Dallas could feed Zeke. Even if the Seahawks take a step forward from Week 15 (and, really, there's nowhere to go but up), Elliott's presence alone should completely alter the Cowboys' game plan, including their use of Prescott on play-action roll-outs.

Are the Seahawks really dead?

On paper, this question might be answered before game time depending on what happens around the NFC, but the real question centers on whether it's premature to say the Seahawks have packed it in. Why? Because that could affect Sunday's game even if it ends up meaning nothing to Seattle. Losing 42-7 to the Rams at home a week after surrendering 30 points to Blake Bortles is grounds for discussing a team's death notice, perhaps, but the Seahawks are also just three weeks removed from shutting down the Philadelphia Eagles when Carson Wentz was still active and healthy.

Consider that Tyron Smith may or may not suit up for the Cowboys due to an injury, and maybe Sunday's game is a chance for Seattle, a team well versed in playoff runs and the resiliency that accompanies them, to come out and remind the NFL it's still alive. You simply can't write off the Seahawks until they've written themselves off. (Although, as any fan who's watched Russell Wilson run for his life over and over again will tell you, they've just about done that.)

Who will win?

West Coast insider Josh Nagel, who is 9-1 picking Seahawks games, offers an exclusive forecast of Seattle's chances in Dallas at SportsLine, but the majority of our NFL analysts like the Cowboys to capture the "W" in this must-win scenario. Only two of CBS Sports' eight polled writers have the Seahawks winning straight up.

No one can be proclaim too much confidence in Seattle after the Rams' Week 15 blowout of Pete Carroll's club, of course, so the tide turning in Dallas' favor isn't all too surprising. The Cowboys finally appear to be rounding into form, but it's also fair to wonder whether a team of the Seahawks' caliber, no matter how badly wounded it's shown to be, will simply roll over with the playoffs so close. For now, the consensus is behind the 'Boys.

