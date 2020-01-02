Seahawks at Eagles odds, expert picks against spread: Predictions, TV info, streaming for wild-card playoffs

Of the four games on Wild Card Weekend, only one is a rematch of a regular-season matchup. Back in November, the Seahawks went into Lincoln Financial Field and shut down a beat-up Eagles offense en route to a 17-9 win.

Fast forward to January 2020, and the Eagles offense isn't any healthier. Receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor returned and were lost again due to injury, as was right tackle Lane Johnson. Replacement receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside battled a foot injury throughout December, rookie running back Miles Sanders left the team's win-and-get-in victory over the Giants last Sunday and right guard Brandon Brooks was lost for the year in that game as well. When Carson Wentz takes the field on Sunday, he might as well be meeting some of the players in the huddle for the first time. But the Eagles have shown in the past to never count them out once the playoffs start.

The Seahawks are dealing with their own injury issues, losing their top three running backs late in the season and reuniting with franchise legend Marshawn Lynch as a result. Lynch scored a touchdown in his season debut on Sunday, but it wasn't enough for the Seahawks to beat the 49ers and earn the division title, setting them up to hit the road this weekend.

Below, you'll find info on how to watch the game along with what you need to know about the opening and current lines. Then, you'll see our CBSSports.com expert picks, along with some analysis from some of our writers and SportsLine analysts.

Seahawks at Eagles

Time: Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET (NBC)



Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Seahawks -1, O/U 46



Seahawks -1, O/U 46 Current: Seahawks -1.5, O/U 45

"Both of these teams are really banged up. But they were that way when they met in early December, a game won by the Seahawks on this same field. This time, the Eagles will win it. Carson Wentz is playing at a high level and I think that continues. The Eagles pass rush will steal the show here. Eagles will advance." -- Pete Prisco on why he has the Eagles winning 26-20

"I hate picking against the Eagles, because there's no NFL team that plays better as an underdog than Philly, but I also hate picking against Russell Wilson. Basically, no matter who I pick in this game, I'm going to end up hating myself for it, but I will say, I'll definitely hate myself a little less if my pick is right. In the first ever 'Injury Bowl,' I'm taking the Seahawks, but only because their skill players are slightly above practice squad level." -- John Breech on why he has the Seahawks winning 20-17

"The Seahawks have had the Eagles' number, beating Philadelphia in seven of the teams' last eight matchups. Russell Wilson is also a perfect 4-0 against the Birds. But things have changed since their last meeting. Carson Wentz is playing unshackled alongside a bunch of hungry and unsung heroes, and Jim Schwartz's defense has been increasingly clutch, particularly at home. Wilson will keep Seattle in it until the end, no doubt, but a plodding Marshawn Lynch won't be able to save a banged-up Seahawks team from overcoming Doug Pederson's playoff magic." -- Cody Benjamin on why he has the Eagles winning 28-23

Why to take Seahawks

Massive injury edge: Eagles lose another starter in Brandon Brooks

Massive strength of schedule edge, which is a good trend to follow

Offense played well in Week 17 despite RB injuries

Russell Wilson should have huge advantage vs. Eagles secondary

Why to take Eagles