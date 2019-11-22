Seahawks at Eagles: Preview, prediction, how to watch, stream, everything to know for Week 12 NFC game

Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks entered the 2019 NFL season as expected playoff contenders, but just over halfway through the year, one team looks a lot closer to competing for a title than the other.

Seattle doesn't lead the NFC West, but it's well on its way to a postseason berth after knocking off the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 for its sixth win in seven games. The Seahawks haven't always made it look easy, claiming their last two victories in overtime and surrendering the fifth-most passing yards in the league, but touting an MVP candidate at quarterback goes a long way, and Russell Wilson is playing some of the best football of his career. With a strong accompanying rushing attack, he's headlined one of the NFL's most productive and consistent offenses, and his play-making ability alone makes Seattle a popular pick to threaten not only the Niners but the rest of the NFC come January.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, has been mired in mediocrity much like the start of its 2018 season. Carson Wentz may have been a projected MVP candidate coming in, but he's been hamstrung by a severely depleted offense -- one that was without four regular starters for much of Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots. Jim Schwartz's defense, much-maligned during an earlier two-game slide that saw the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings combine for 75 points against Philly, has since tightened up and gotten healthier. But it remains to be seen whether the Eagles have enough underdog moxie left to overcome their 5-5 start and string together a second straight improbable playoff push.

Needless to say, Week 12, when the Eagles host the Seahawks, is pretty important for both teams. Seattle certainly won't be out of the playoff picture if it falls to Philly on the road, but if it wants to keep pace with the 49ers and potentially dethrone San Fran in the West, every "W" counts. The Eagles, meanwhile, have an easy-enough stretch to close their 2019 schedule, with a potential NFC East-deciding clash with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, that a drop to 5-6 won't completely bury them. But it's also nearing now-or-never time for Pederson's squad, and unlike Week 11, this isn't a cross-conference showdown.

In advance of this anticipated game between hopeful contenders, we've got you covered with a couple of key matchups to watch, info for tuning in Sunday afternoon and, best of all, a prediction:

Key matchups

Eagles OT Andre Dillard vs. Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney

As soon as right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) exited the Eagles' Week 11 matchup with the Patriots, Wentz -- and the rest of the Philly offense -- regressed. With Johnson still in the concussion protocol, it appears Dillard will get the call in favor of Sunday fill-in Halapoulivaati Vaitai. While the rookie can't be much worse than Vaitai was against New England, he's still going to have his hands full against Clowney, who made an impact in Philadelphia while playing for the Texans in 2018. If Seattle's going to disrupt Pederson's game plan, it might be off the right side of the line.

Eagles DE Brandon Graham vs. Seahawks OT Germain Ifedi

Pass rush is essential to pretty much every defensive game plan, but the Eagles, in particular, are probably going to need at least a few big plays in or around the pocket to win on Sunday. Wilson is as good as, if not better than, anyone at extending plays, but that just means getting home on pressure is that much more important for whomever he's up against. Graham is Schwartz's best bet at throwing the Seahawks out of rhythm, especially against Ifedi. Another Eagle to look out for -- OLB Kamu Grugier-Hill, who's quietly the most athletic role player of his group and could be tasked with spying on Wilson outside the pocket.

Eagles CB Jalen Mills vs. Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf

Tyler Lockett has clearly been Seattle's No. 1 target in the passing game, but he's still recovering from an injury. Metcalf also brings the size factor to the outside, posing a serious threat as a red-zone possibility. In fact, the rookie receiver has at least a couple inches on Mills, who's actually played really well since his long-anticipated return from injury. If Metcalf can use that edge to his advantage, it'll go a long way toward letting Wilson build momentum on the road. If Mills, however, is able to stand his ground, the Eagles' secondary should be strong enough to keep Sunday's game a low-scoring affair.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 24 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Common sense says the Seahawks, not the Eagles, should be favored in this game. Take one look at their records, their offenses, what have you, and Seattle is clearly in better shape. Wilson alone makes them too dangerous to write off. As unbelievable as it may sound, Philly can also afford to lose this game and still make a conceivable run at the NFC East. Their upcoming schedule consists of the Dolphins, the Redskins, the Giants (twice) and the Cowboys. Still, Pederson's teams inexplicably find ways to claw back into the national conversation when they're least expected to, and this Sunday would qualify. Couple that with the fact Wentz should have a prime opportunity for a statistical rebound against a porous Seahawks secondary and the fact the Eagles' own defense has been more impressive than it's getting credit for, and we're probably in for a nail-biter. Don't bet too heavily on the home Birds, but don't count them out, either.

Pick: Eagles 27, Seahawks 24