Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season wraps up with a matchup between two NFC teams, as the New York Giants host the Seattle Seahawks. New York had a long week to prepare for this game, as they played on Thursday night in Week 3. Daniel Jones and Co. fell to the San Francisco 49ers in that matchup, 30-12.

The Giants certainly missed Saquon Barkley, who is still dealing with the ankle injury he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals. The star running back is listed as doubtful to suit up after being a limited participant in practice all week. New York will also be without left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

As for the Seahawks, they have now won two games in a row after defeating the Carolina Panthers last week, 37-27. DK Metcalf caught six passes for 112 yards, while Kenneth Walker III rushed for 97 yards and two scores. Geno Smith will likely operate through these two weapons again in Week 4.

The all-time series between these two teams is tied 10-10, but Seattle has won five out of the last six matchups vs. New York. Below, we will break down this Monday night matchup from a gambling perspective, and examine the line movement, Over/Under and player props to consider. First, here's how you can watch the game.

All NFL odds are via Caesars Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 2 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

TV: ABC/ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Seahawks -2, O/U 47

Line movement



We have seen some weird movement with this line. Last Sunday night, it opened up at Seahawks -1.5. Monday, it flipped to Giants -1.5. Thursday, it went back to Seahawks -1.5 yet again. On Monday morning, we saw the line bumped up to Seahawks -2.

The pick: Seahawks -2. The Seahawks have never lost at MetLife Stadium and hold the best winning percentage in the history of "Monday Night Football." This ATS pick is actually one of my top five best bets of the week. Here's what I said in my column:

"The Seahawks opened up as underdogs and this line has already been bet down to a pick'em. Seattle is 2-1 ATS while New York is 0-3 ATS. The Giants are 1-13 in prime-time games since 2019. That's the worst prime-time record in the NFL in that span.

"Now, I don't want to ignore that the Seahawks are bottom five defensively in a ton of categories like points per game, yards per game, third-down conversion percentage and red zone percentage, but even if the Giants, who have the second-worst scoring offense in the league, enter into some kind of shootout, I believe Seattle would win that battle. I took the Seahawks to cover last week vs. the Carolina Panthers, and honestly did get a little nervous when Andy Dalton took the field instead of Bryce Young. Thankfully, Seattle still delivered with a 10-point victory.

"Saquon Barkley is still dealing with his ankle injury, so we don't know his status right now. But the Seahawks have scored 37 points in back-to-back games. Can New York keep up?"

Over/Under 47

The total reopened at 45 last Sunday evening. Monday, it was bet up to 46.5. Wednesday, we saw another increase to 47.5. Sunday, the total fell to 47.

The pick: Under 47. I'm going to lean Under. The Under is 8-0-1 in Seattle's last nine prime-time games. It's interesting, as the average closing number in these situations has been 47.2 (Monday night's total is 47). Seahawks games have averaged 36.3 total points in the last nine prime-time matchups, and our case is helped by the Giants averaging a third-worst 14.3 points per game.

The Over this season for Seattle is 2-1, while it's the Under that's 2-1 for the Giants in 2023.

Geno Smith props

Geno Smith SEA • QB • #7 CMP% 68.9 YDs 736 TD 4 INT 1 YD/Att 7.15 View Profile

Passing touchdowns: 1.5 (Over -121, Under -113)

Passing yards: 248.5 (Over -111, Under -123)

Passing attempts: 33.5 (Over -119, Under -115)

Passing completions: 21.5 (Over -125, Under -109)

Longest passing completion: 35.5 (Over -123, Under -111)

Interceptions: 0.5 (Over +120, Under -166)

I don't have a great read on Smith's passing yards number, but I want to lean Over. He's thrown for at least 296 yards in each of the last two games. I'll take Smith to complete at least 22 passes at -125, but won't bet his passing attempts number. Smith has thrown two touchdowns in a game just once this season, so I'm not excited to bet that number. I'll also stay away from his interception prop with that juice.

Daniel Jones props

Daniel Jones NYG • QB • #8 CMP% 64.9 YDs 562 TD 2 INT 4 YD/Att 5.79 View Profile

Passing touchdowns: 1.5 (Over +123, Under -169)

Passing yards: 231.5 (Over -109, Under -125)

Passing attempts: 32.5 (Over -103, Under -133)

Passing completions: 20.5 (Over -137, Under +100)

Longest passing completion: 34.5 (Over -113, Under -121)

Interceptions: 0.5 (Over +120, Under -166)

Rushing yards: 34.5 (Over -121, Under -113)

Jones has completed at least 22 passes in each of the last two games, so I'll take the Over on his passing completions. Jones has thrown two touchdowns all season, so I will ignore his passing touchdowns number. As for passing yards, I will lean Under. Give me Jones to throw an interception as well. He's actually thrown at least one pick in each game (four all season), so getting this at +120 is solid value.

Props to consider

Jason Myers field goals: Over 1.5 (-111). Myers has made at least two field goals in two of three games played this year, including a whopping five field goals made last week against Carolina. Myers accounted for 17 points in that game!

DK Metcalf receiving yards: Over 62.5 (-154). Juicy, but Metcalf is a monster who has crossed this number twice this season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba receiving yards: Over 28.5 (-119). I'm hoping this is the "JSN breakout game." The rookie wideout caught just one of three targets for 10 yards last week, but caught five of six targets for 34 yards vs. the Detroit Lions a couple weeks ago. In all three games, Smith-Njigba has caught at least one pass that's gone 10 yards, so it's not like we need a ton of targets to cover this number.