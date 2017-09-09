Seahawks at Packers in Week 1: Picks, how to watch and stream on NFL Sunday

It's only Week 1, but we're being graced with a battle of NFC heavyweights at Lambeau Field when the Seahawks square off with the Packers on Sunday.

The ultimate chess match

On one side, you have MVP hopeful and arguably the best quarterback in the league, Aaron Rodgers.

"He's at the peak of his career. He's at the top of his game," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said of Rodgers. "It's hard to imagine what more he can do or how much better he can play. All the great players are looking for extraordinary consistency. He is just such a fantastic football player. We really marvel at the way he can throw the football, find guys, move to make guys available and just be a great competitor. We have the ultimate respect for him."

On the other, you have an imposing defense led by the Legion of Boom, a fierce secondary that's getting Earl Thomas back after last year's season-ending injury.

"He's a difference-maker," Rodgers said of Thomas. "He's been a Pro Bowl player in the past. He covers a lot of ground. They've got studs on the outside at corner, but Earl covers a ton of ground sideline to sideline and makes a lot of plays on the ball. He has very good ball skills and is a good tackler."

NFC Championship preview?

This could potentially be a preview of the NFC Championship Game come January, as these two teams are the NFC favorites to win the Super Bowl, with the Seahawks (8/1) and Packers (10/1) only trumped by the Patriots (13/4). You can find Super Bowl odds for every team here.

Who will win?

Our experts are split on picking this game with the Packers favored by three points, but Pete Prisco explains why he's going with the home team:

This is a heck of a way to open the season for these two. We have Aaron Rodgers against that great Seattle defense. I think Rodgers will find a way to get his points, but Seattle will keep it close. This will be fun.

