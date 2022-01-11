Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of DUI, according to King County court records obtained by ESPN. Smith was arrested at 2:10 a.m. by the Washington State Patrol and released from a King County correctional facility at 9:27 a.m.

"Geno is fully cooperative with the investigation. I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained," Smith's attorney Jon Fox said in a statement to ESPN.

On Sunday, the Seahawks defeated the Arizona Cardinals 38-30, finishing the regular season with a 7-10 record. This year will mark the first time the Seahawks have missed the playoffs since 2017. Smith just wrapped up his third season with the Seahawks, but is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason.

Smith started three games this season when Russell Wilson was sidelined due to his finger injury. In those three games, he completed 70.5% of his passes for 571 yards and four touchdowns while going 1-2.

Smith was originally drafted by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. He has also spent time with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers. The 31-year-old has gone 13-21 as a starter in nine seasons.