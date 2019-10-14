Seahawks believe promising tight end Will Dissly ruptured his Achilles in Week 6
Seattle has seemingly lost their tight end.
Seahawks tight end Will Dissly left Sunday's win over the Browns in the second quarter after suffering a non-contact injury while running into the end zone and it appears like this may be the last we see of him this season. Seattle quickly ruled Dissly out with an Achilles injury and head coach Pete Carroll noted postgame that is was "serious" and "devastating." The 23-year-old was also spotted with crutches and a walking boot in the locker room.
"It's a big loss," Carroll said during his postgame presser. "He's been playing great football. You saw him. He was running in the open field and it just happened like Achilles do. They come out of nowhere. It's a devastating injury for him for this season. Will has done everything he can. He's an unbelievable Seahawk."
The news didn't get any more positive during his Monday appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle as Carroll said that the team hasn't heard the official diagnosis for Dissly, but do believe that he ruptured his Achilles.
If the results come in as the Seahawks expect, this is a significant loss as the tight end was enjoying a breakout second season in the league. Through Week 6, the 2018 fourth-round pick out of Washington was able to catch 23 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns. Those marks currently have him third on the team in yards, second in receptions and still leads all pass catchers in receiving touchdowns even after he recorded no stats in Week 6.
Dissly's latest injury also adds to what has been a frustrating start to his NFL career. This will mark the second time in a row that he's suffered a season-ending injury after he torn his ACL against the Cardinals in Week 4 last year.
"I have developed such a great relationship with Will, and I just want him to keep the faith," quarterback Russell Wilson said Sunday of Dissly. "He's had a tremendous year. It's tough because it's been back to back years. I think that he's still young. If anybody is a tough as nails, it's him. There's nobody tougher that I know. He'll come back stronger. That's just a tough part of the game. More than anything else, I just want him to stay encouraged, keep the faith and keep believing. Great things are in store for him. We'll make sure that we do everything we can to make sure that's the case."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
10 biggest Week 6 surprises, milestones
Week 6 of the NFL season featured a trio of second-year QBs, and here's why Auden Tate deserves...
-
Owens, Bryant tear into Jason Garrett
Two Cowboys legends who know Garrett well are eviscerating him following a third-straight loss
-
MNF: Packers vs Lions odds, expert picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
-
Eagles coach guarantees win over Cowboys
Doug Pederson sent shockwaves around the NFL guaranteeing a win over Dallas, but don't regret...
-
Patriots re-sign Ben Watson
The Patriots are bringing back a familiar face
-
Steelers anthem played at Chargers game
Guard Forrest Lamp said whoever did that should be fired, part of a slew of vocal reactions
-
Conner, D help Steelers upset Chargers
Hodges didn't need to do much as his teammates gave him plenty of help
-
Giants at Patriots: Takeaways, recap
The Giants put up a fight, but made to many mistakes to pull off an upset over the Patriots