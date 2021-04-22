After over a month on the open market, Geno Smith is staying in Seattle. The veteran quarterback has re-signed with the Seahawks, the team announced.

Smith, 30, has been Russell Wilson's backup since 2019. After not playing in a single regular-season game in 2019, Smith saw time in Seattle's 40-3 blowout victory over the Jets in Week 14 of the 2020 season. Smith went 4-for-5 for 80 yards. The former second-round pick of the New York Jets has attempted a total of nine passes the past three seasons.

The former West Virginia standout has made 31 starts in 41 regular-season games. An immediate starter as a rookie, Smith went 8-8 as the Jets' starter in 2013. He managed to win just three of his 13 starts in 2014, Rex Ryan's final season in New York. He spent the 2015 season as Ryan Fitzpatrick's backup before signing with the Giants during the 2017 offseason. That season, Smith started in place of Eli Manning during the Giants' Week 13 loss to the Raiders, ending Manning's 222-game consecutive starts streak.

Smith joined the Seahawks in 2019 following one season as Philip Rivers' backup in Los Angeles. And while he did not attempt a pass that season, Smith was praised by Wilson for winning the coin toss ahead of the Seahawks' overtime win over the 49ers.

Smith returns to a Seahawks team that is in pursuit of their fourth consecutive playoff appearance. And while he (barring the unexpected) will be a backup again in 2021, Smith told The Undefeated in 2020 that he has not given up on his hope of being a starting quarterback again.

"I don't see my career coming to an end no time soon. I got a lot of years left in the tank," Smith said. "Whenever that opportunity comes, wherever it is, that's the main thing, to produce, to win, to lead and then keep being myself."