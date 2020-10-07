The Seattle Seahawks have proven themselves to be a Super Bowl contender through the quarter mark of the NFL season, with MVP front-runner Russell Wilson leading the way. On the defensive side of the ball is Seattle's glaring weakness, and the front office is seeking reinforcements as Seattle vies for the NFC West title.

Seattle, owners of the NFL's worst defense in yards allowed, are bringing in linebacker Mychal Kendricks and defensive tackle Damon Harrison for a visit, per the NFL's transaction wire. The Seahawks also had DeMarkus Acy, Ray-Ray Armstrong, Michael Divinity, and Jeff Holland per the wire -- all defensive players. Seattle is seeking to improve the NFL's worst defense in terms of yards allowed, as the Seahawks have given up 476.8 yards per game on the year. The Seahawks are also last in pass defense and yards per drive (the average amount of yards given up per possession), which accumulate towards the total amount of yards the defense has given up through four games.

Kendricks has some history in the Seahawks system, playing the past two seasons in Seattle. He recorded 90 tackles, five sacks and four passes defensed in 18 games. He suffered an ACL injury in the regular season finale against the San Francisco 49ers last year and did not sign with any team as a free agent this offseason. Kendricks is due for sentencing later this month on an insider trading charge that he pleaded guilty to in September of 2018. The Seahawks are banged up at linebacker with Bruce Irvin out for the year with a knee injury and Jordyn Brooks dealing with a knee injury, so any insurance at the position would be beneficial.

Harrison, a first team All-Pro in 2016, recorded 49 tackles and two sacks in 15 games with the Detroit Lions last season. Known for being one of the best run-stuffing defensive tackles in the NFL, the Seahawks are third in the NFL in run defense, but have recorded just six sacks in the team's first four games. Harrison wouldn't help much in the pass rush, but provides more depth at defensive tackle -- and could potentially start at the position if he signs with Seattle. Harrison also told NFL Insider Josina Anderson that he will visit the Green Bay Packers Wednesday, so the Seahawks will have competition for his services.