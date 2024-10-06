If there were NFL script writers, their ideas for Week 5 would have been denied by every producer in Hollywood. Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions in London, the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals stuffed the stat sheet full in what was a 41-38 overtime victory for Lamar Jackson, and Joe Flacco lost a start in which he threw for 359 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. All of that action took place in the early slate.

In the 4 p.m. action, we saw two defensive touchdowns that went for at least 100 yards -- the first time that's happened in the same day EVER. And they happened just minutes apart.

It appeared Daniel Jones and the New York Giants were setting up for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks, but Eric Gray fumbled the ball at the goal line. Rayshawn Jenkins picked up the loose football and took it back the other way for a 102-yard score.

Then, just minutes later, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II had a 100-yard pick six off of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew.

"Any given Sunday" truly has multiple meanings. That includes multiple 100-yard defensive touchdowns in the span of minutes.