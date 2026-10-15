The best uniform battle of the season will be going down on Thursday night in Denver. The Broncos will host the Seahawks in a Week 6 game that will feature something rarely ever seen on the field: Both teams will be wearing colored jerseys.

If you've ever watched the NFL before, you've probably noticed that there's almost always one team wearing white in every game, but that won't be the case in Denver. Both teams will embrace the unofficial Throwback Thursday theme this week by wearing a colored throwback jersey.

The Broncos will be wearing their throwback Orange Crush uniforms for the game. This will mark the sixth time that the Broncos have worn the orange throwback since their return in 2024, and they've gone 5-0 in them.

On the Seahawks' end, they'll wear a royal blue uniform with a silver helmet that's a throwback to the 1990s. The Seahawks wore these throwbacks in three different regular-season games during their Super Bowl-winning 2025 season.

Let's take a look at the uniform matchup.

These are two of the most iconic throwback uniforms in the NFL, and when the teams take the field, it will be color vs. color in what will easily be the best jersey matchup of the year.

The Seahawks will actually be rocking their royal blue throwback jerseys in back-to-back games as they'll also be wearing them in Week 7 against the Chiefs. However, Kansas City will be wearing white, so we won't be getting a color vs. color game two weeks in a row.

Color vs. color games are rare

It's rare to see a color vs. color game in the NFL. Although the league embraced the theme during the Color Rush years from 2015-18 — a span that featured multiple color vs. color games — the Broncos-Seahawks game will mark just the fourth time since the start of the 2021 season that we've seen a color vs. color game in which neither team wore a Color Rush uniform.

In fact, this matchup will mark just the second time since the start of the 2024 season that the NFL has given us a color vs. color uniform game. The last time it happened came in Week 15 of the 2025 season when the Falcons wore black against the Buccaneers, who wore their iconic Creamsicle jerseys.

Before that, the last color vs. color game came in Week 8 of the 2023 season. That game also involved the Falcons when they wore black against the Titans, who wore their baby blue Oilers uniforms.

If you want to get technical, you could argue that black isn't a color (just ask Adobe). If that's the case, then Broncos-Seahawks will be the first true color vs. color game — one that doesn't involve a black jersey — in four years. The last time we got one came in Week 8 of the 2022 season, when the Bears wore orange against the Cowboys, who were suited up in their navy blue jerseys.

The fact that the Broncos and Seahawks will both wear their throwbacks against each other on Thursday night is fitting— these two teams used to be in the same division. From 1977 through 2001, the Seahawks were in the AFC West, so the teams will renew an old rivalry while wearing throwback uniforms that honor the era.