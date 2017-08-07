Seahawks camp battle to know: Rawls vs. Lacy for the honor of being the hammer

The Seattle Seahawks bake into the cake the type of competition in which some teams can only dream. However, even Pete Carroll's devotees have never been presented a battle for the essential essence of the offensive side of the ball.

Eddie Lacy vs. Thomas Rawls represents such a moment.

For all of quarterback Russell Wilson's growth -- seen and unseen -- the Carroll model relies on a spirit. That spirit is infused by the runner who totes the rock in the most fierce manner. For years, the Seahawks' spirit animal went unchecked, due to Marshawn Lynch's dynamic brilliance.

And sure, last year's uncertainty brought the aroma of competition, but running back Christine Michael never registered as a challenger to the throne. His style of finesse and shift don't embody the toughness of Seahawks running back lore. He became more of placeholder until Rawls returned to health, and eventually Michael's presence was eschewed altogether midseason.

Though completely healthy, Rawls finds a challenger worthy of his tough-running mantle. Someone who not only can wrestle away his starting job but his place within the grand scheme of the Seahawks' running back legacy altogether.

Provided Lacy can return from ankle surgery and keep away from Seattle's robust offering of Chinese eateries.

Peak Lacy has reached heights even Rawls himself can't boast in his young career. Lacy posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in his first two campaigns, along with 20 touchdowns while appearing in 31 of 32 games. Rawls may have run for 1,000 yards as a rookie had it not been for a fractured ankle. Instead, in 13 games, he ran for 830 yards.

In fact, despite surgery, Lacy's injury history reads much cleaner. In two years of action, Rawls has missed at least three games in both years and 10 games overall. Meanwhile, last season was the first year in which Lacy had a season cut short. Instead, a weight issue in 2015 almost doomed his career and just as he was returning to form, the ankle injury ended his 2016 campaign 11 games early.

Red marks aside, either back could fit into the tight mold that gives the Seahawks offense life -- an authority on the ground that softens defenses. A mold desperately needed. The Seahawks ranked just 24th in yards per carry and 25th in total rushing yards, last season.

A far cry from the normal engine that makes the Seahawks run. Now Lacy and Rawls duel for that role, and here's how SportsLine projects the stats to shake out among the Seahawks' pair of backs:



RuAtt RuYd RuAvg RuTD Recpt ReYd ReAvg ReTD FP* Eddie Lacy 181 663 3.7 4 19 164 8.6 1 112 Thomas Rawls 127 518 4.1 5 17 124 7.2 1 99

*Fantasy points

And while Lacy and Rawls battle at the top of the running back heap, Alex Collins fights for his job at the bottom of the depth chart with Mike Davis and Chris Carson. Collins was billed, like Rawls, as tough runner at Arkansas but some conditioning decisions and injury made him ineffective in 2016 (125 yards on 31 carries) as a rookie. Now, Carson, the new kid on the block, will have a chance to unseat Collins for the final running back spot.

Meanwhile, C.J. Prosise, J.D. McKissic and Tre Madden battle to be the third-down back, a battle Prosise should win going away. But his health concerns as a rookie loom after missing 10 games in 2016.

There's depth all across the running back battles.

Rawls, Lacy, Prosise and Carson are our projection for the final depth chart come game one. But Rawls now has a worthy challenger to be the heir apparent that'll keep camp wildly entertaining.