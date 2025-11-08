A pair of NFC West teams coming off primetime wins will meet in NFL Week 10 on Paramount+ as the Seattle Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals. Seattle (6-2) is tied atop the division and coming off a 38-14 win over Washington on 'Sunday Night Football.' As for Arizona (3-5), it is last in the NFC West but ended a five-game losing streak via a 27-17 victory over Dallas on 'Monday Night Football.' Jacoby Brissett will remain the starting quarterback for the Cardinals as Kyler Murray (foot) was placed on IR earlier in the week.

Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle is at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Seattle is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Seahawks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. The Seahawks are -209 money line favorites (risk $209 to win $100), while the Cardinals are +143 underdogs. Before making any Seahawks vs. Cardinals picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

When: Sunday, Nov. 9

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Seahawks vs. Cardinals betting preview

Odds: Seahawks -6.5, over/under 45.5

Seattle has won six of its last seven and had one of its best performances of the season on Sunday following a Week 8 bye. The Seahawks' 24-point win at Washington was the franchise's largest margin of victory in a road game in a decade. Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (8 rec, 129 yards) now has four straight games with at least eight catches and 120-plus yards, which is tied for the longest NFL streak since 1970. The Seahawks have also won eight straight versus the Cardinals, with Seattle going 7-1 versus the spread in those contests.

As for Arizona, it looked impressive as outright winning as road underdogs versus Dallas on Monday. Brissett now has as many total touchdowns (seven) in three starts with Arizona as Murray had over five starts, and the former also has half the turnovers as Murray. The Cardinals are one of seven teams to lead in every game this season, but they're also the only of those seven to have a losing record. Each of the last six matchups between these teams in Seattle have seen the Under hit.

Model's Seahawks vs. Cardinals score prediction, picks

Seattle is 6-2 ATS this season, with Arizona at 5-3 versus the line. The Seahawks do have the rest advantage with Arizona coming off a Monday game, and Seattle just picked up former Saints wideout, Rashid Shaheed in a trade deadline deal. While the Cards have looked better with Brissett under center, they've also lost two of those three games as Seattle's projected to cover (-6.5) in 55% of simulations. Cardinals vs. Seahawks score prediction: Seahawks 26, Cardinals 17

Cardinals vs. Seahawks same game parlay

Seahawks -6.5 (-120)

Under 45.5 (-110)

Sam Darnold Over 0.5 interceptions (+113)

