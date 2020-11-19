Chris Carson hasn't played for the Seattle Seahawks since their last meeting with the Arizona Cardinals, in Week 8, and all indications are that he won't be ready to return when the Seahawks have their rematch with their NFC West rivals on Thursday night. NFL Network reports that the running back is expected to miss the divisional showdown as he recovers from a foot injury, with veteran backup Carlos Hyde set to start in his place.

Carson feels as though he could suit up for Thursday's crucial contest, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, but barring a last-minute change of heart, the Seahawks intend to give him another week to rehab. The 26-year-old back, who helped power Seattle's 5-0 start with six touchdowns and has totaled 470 yards from scrimmage in six starts, appears most likely to return in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hyde, who opened the week on the injury report, is a full-go for Thursday's game and figures to handle the bulk of Seattle's carries. The Seahawks have relied on multiple backs to fill in for Carson this year, with Alex Collins and rookie DeeJay Dallas splitting time in the backfield in Week 10, but Hyde has consistently been the top backup. The 30-year-old former Houston Texans starter, who's also missed the Seahawks' last two games, had 15 carries and three catches in the team's last outing against Arizona.

Collins and Dallas would be in line for any additional touches, with fellow reserve Travis Homer listed as doubtful for Thursday's contest.