When Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson was forced out of the team's win over the Dallas Cowboys with a knee sprain, many expected the veteran to miss at least one to two weeks of action. Days ahead of Seattle's Week 4 showdown with the Miami Dolphins, however, all signs point to Carson suiting up as usual. The running back was limited at practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, but coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday he's had an "excellent week" of preparation, signalling that Carson is likely to be available when the team visits Miami.

It's possible Carson could have a reduced workload in the event he plays against the Dolphins, but Seattle has generally directed most of its running back touches to the fourth-year back when he's been healthy. After logging 12 touches in Week 1, Carson got at least 17 in each of the next two games, carrying the ball a season-high 17 times against the New England Patriots in Week 2.

Chris Carson SEA • RB • 32 Att 37 Yds 157 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Reserves Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer have seen situational reps in relief of Carson, with Hyde serving as more of a traditional ball-carrier and Homer boasting more of a pass-catching role.

Hyde would likely receive the lion's share of carries if Carson is ultimately unable to play, but the Seahawks have reason to get their RB1 on the field. The Dolphins are allowing the sixth-fewest yards per attempt in the NFL through three weeks and tout a top-12 unit in terms of total run defense, and Carson has been a steady playmaker, catching at least three passes in each of his first three starts and adding two touchdowns as a receiver.