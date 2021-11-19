The Seattle Seahawks will have to finish the season without starting running back Chris Carson. On Friday, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Carson will have season-ending neck surgery and start preparing for the 2022 campaign.

Carson was placed on IR last month with his neck injury and was eligible to return last week against the Green Bay Packers. He returned to practice last week as a limited participant, according to Tim Booth of the Associated Press, but did not receive the bump up to the active roster. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Carson just hadn't made the progress they were looking for.

"What I would say is he didn't make the positive progress that we would have hoped. We're still working with him. I don't have a good update for you," Carroll said, via the AP. "Just have to wait a couple more days and we'll have more."

Carson will finish this season having played in four games, rushing a total of 54 times for 232 yards and three touchdowns. The 27-year-old has never played a full 16-game season but did play in 15 games back in 2019 when he rushed for a career-high 1,230 yards and seven touchdowns.

Alex Collins has taken over as the starting back in Seattle, and he has had a couple of solid outings. Back in Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he rushed 20 times for 101 yards and a touchdown. In all, he has rushed 84 times for 345 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry.