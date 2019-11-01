Seahawks claim Josh Gordon off waivers, giving Russell Wilson another target in former Patriots receiver
A day after being released from injured reserve, the big wideout is headed out west
A day after he was released off injured reserve by the New England Patriots, Josh Gordon is headed to the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle claimed the wide receiver off waivers Friday, giving MVP candidate Russell Wilson another pass target and giving Gordon a fresh opportunity for the remainder of the 2019 season. The news was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and has since been confirmed via the NFL's Friday waiver wire, ensuring that Gordon has found his second team of the year.
Acquired by the Patriots in a swap of draft picks in September 2018, Gordon was sidelined during New England's Oct. 10 win over the New York Giants with a left knee injury, which he had previously been playing through, but was required to hit waivers upon returning to health due to the minor designation the team used when placing him on injured reserve after the game.
His move to the Seahawks on Friday marks the second time in two years Gordon has left the Patriots, as the former Pro Bowler stepped away from the game in December of last year while tending to his mental health -- and facing an indefinite ban from the NFL over a repeat violation of the league's drug policy. The NFL officially reinstated Gordon in August, making him eligible to return to the Patriots for the season opener, and the former Cleveland Browns star caught 20 passes for 287 yards and one score in six games.
The Seahawks have seemingly been in the market for receiving help opposite Tyler Lockett and rookie D.K. Metcalf, and it was Wilson's "wish" to have Gordon join Seattle, per Rapoport. While the 6-foot-3 wideout is a "unique talent" to plug into the Seahawks offense, according to coach Pete Carroll, it should be noted that because Gordon was available via waivers and because Seattle was 28th on the waiver priority list, that means at least 27 other teams did not even attempt to claim the 28-year-old receiver.
Gordon posted 720 receiving yards and three touchdowns with New England in 2018 after playing just one game with the Browns early in the season. He peaked with a 1,600-yard campaign in Cleveland back in 2013 before enduring multiple yearlong suspensions for substance abuse.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Injuries: Chiefs hopeful for Mahomes
We've got you covered with a look at all the big names who could be sidelined around the league
-
Steelers fined for rules violation
Big Ben went down with a season-ending injury that week but apparently came in with elbow pain
-
Giants' Shepard (concussion) to return
Daniel Jones is scheduled to have another weapon at his disposal vs. Dallas
-
Kittle's 'knee is good,' per MRI
Kittle suffered a knee injury in Thursday's win over the Cardinals which caused him to leave...
-
Garoppolo's big Thursday performance
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell weighed in on Garoppolo's Thursday night performance
-
Joe Flacco on IR, out for season
Flacco played just eight games this season for the Broncos, going on IR with a herniated disk...
-
49ers defeat Cardinals: Key takeaways
We're bringing you our biggest takeaways of the 49ers' big win over Arizona
-
NFL Trade Deadline: Rumors, updates
Rumors and analysis from Tuesday's NFL trade deadline