Seattle Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe is entering the 2025 season as the third-string quarterback behind Sam Darnold and Drew Lock. However, according to coach Mike Macdonald, there appears to be a plan in place for the former Alabama star to get on the field in certain situations.

The No. 92 overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft could see the field early during his rookie season in different packages, while offering a unique look in practice as the scout team quarterback.

"We're gonna have plays for Jalen in game plans, and he's gonna rep those with the ones," Macdonald said on Monday. "And however we build the package for him going into games, he needs those reps in walkthrough and full speed. So that's gonna be important."

Milroe appeared in all three of Seattle's preseason games and finished 22 of 39 for 255 yards and a touchdown. Milroe started and played the entire game in Seattle's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers last weekend and finished with 148 yards passing.

Cowboys consider Micah Parsons cleared to practice, start to pressure All-Pro to return to on-field work Garrett Podell

"I thought there was a lot of good stuff," Macdonald said. "He made some really good throws on time, went through his progressions. I thought the guy made some really cool plays that we can build on moving forward."

Milroe won't be the only quarterback from his rookie class to begin the season as a backup. Other quarterbacks from the 2025 draft class set to start the season on the bench include Jaxson Dart (New York Giants), Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints) and Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders (Cleveland Browns).

The Seahawks open the 2025 season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 7.