The Washington Commanders will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football, and the Commanders have a chance to go from one of the biggest surprises in the NFL to one of the biggest disappointments in one season. The Commanders are 3-5 this season after their surprising run to the NFC Championship Game last year, and they'll have Jayden Daniels back to possibly provide a spark to Washington's offense. Daniels' presence helps both the pass and the run game, as defensive coordinators need to account for his rushing ability, which then creates lanes for running backs, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt was taking advantage of those opportunities earlier this season. Despite that Washington rookie running back being held out of the end zone in each of the last three weeks, the SportsLine model sees value in that changing, backing Croskey-Merritt at +135 odds in its Sunday Night Football anytime touchdown scorer bets when online sports betting.

The model is also backing a pair of Seattle playmakers in its Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer bets, projecting value in running back Zach Charbonnet and tight end AJ Barner to score in primetime. Barner has three touchdowns over his last four games, and with odds at 2-1 or longer at various sportsbooks, the model sees the 6-foot-6 tight end as a valuable option for Week 9 Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer bets.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 on a sizzling 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has revealed its top Commanders vs. Seahawks anytime TD scorer prop picks for Sunday Night Football:

Best Week 9 Seahawks vs. Commanders anytime TD prop picks:



Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks (+110)

Charbonnet had two touchdowns in Seattle's 27-19 win over the Texans in Week 7 before its bye, as he has four touchdowns over his last four games. He's scored in three of those four contests as the 6-foot-1 back is often the runner the Seahawks turn to near the goal line. The Commanders allowed two rushing touchdowns inside the 2-yard line last week, which would likely be Charbonnet territory on Sunday Night Football.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders (+135)

Washington had enough confidence in the seventh-round rookie that it traded veteran and reliable running back Brian Robinson Jr. before the season. Croskey-Merritt showcased why, especially early. He scored in two of his first three games, and he had four touchdowns over his first five games. The rookie has gone three straight games without a score, but the Seahawks have allowed a touchdown to a running back in three of their last four games.

AJ Barner, Seahawks (+205)

The 6-6 tight end is tied for the team lead with four receiving touchdowns, with his size making him a top red-zone target for Sam Darnold. Despite only 18 receptions, which is 32 fewer than Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Barner is utilized where you want an anytime TD scorer to be. He has three touchdowns over his last four games and the Commanders have allowed five touchdowns to opposing tight ends, which is tied for the fifth-most in the league.

