It's "Sunday Night Football" time, and the stakes are especially high on the East Coast, where the Washington Commanders are desperate to preserve fast-fading playoff hopes in Jayden Daniels' latest return to the field. Losers of three straight while Daniels nursed a hamstring injury, his second significant ailment of the 2025 NFL season, the Commanders now face the Seattle Seahawks, who are on a much more promising trajectory, eyeing a third straight victory as the surprise frontrunners of the NFC West.

Daniels, who last played Oct. 19 against the rival Dallas Cowboys, may need to channel the heroic efforts of his award-winning rookie season to keep Washington afloat. Dan Quinn's Commanders defense, after all, struggled mightily during the club's three-game slide leading into Sunday night's matchup, surrendering 44 points to Dallas before a 28-7 rout at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. Seattle, meanwhile, boasts one of the league's stingier defenses, while also deploying a big-play offense led by Sam Darnold.

Can Daniels steal the Seahawks' thunder with a home upset? Or is Seattle destined to bury Washington in the cellar of the NFC East? Either way, this is a must-see matchup. Stay tuned here for live updates and analysis.

