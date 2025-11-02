Seahawks vs. Commanders live updates: Jayden Daniels returns as Washington battles Seattle on 'SNF'
Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday night's prime-time matchup
It's "Sunday Night Football" time, and the stakes are especially high on the East Coast, where the Washington Commanders are desperate to preserve fast-fading playoff hopes in Jayden Daniels' latest return to the field. Losers of three straight while Daniels nursed a hamstring injury, his second significant ailment of the 2025 NFL season, the Commanders now face the Seattle Seahawks, who are on a much more promising trajectory, eyeing a third straight victory as the surprise frontrunners of the NFC West.
Daniels, who last played Oct. 19 against the rival Dallas Cowboys, may need to channel the heroic efforts of his award-winning rookie season to keep Washington afloat. Dan Quinn's Commanders defense, after all, struggled mightily during the club's three-game slide leading into Sunday night's matchup, surrendering 44 points to Dallas before a 28-7 rout at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. Seattle, meanwhile, boasts one of the league's stingier defenses, while also deploying a big-play offense led by Sam Darnold.
Can Daniels steal the Seahawks' thunder with a home upset? Or is Seattle destined to bury Washington in the cellar of the NFC East? Either way, this is a must-see matchup. Stay tuned here for live updates and analysis.
Where to watch Seahawks vs. Commanders live
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 2 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland)
- TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Seahawks -3; O/U 48.5 (via FanDuel)
INACTIVES: Seahawks without WR Cooper Kupp, Commanders get good news
The Seahawks are without Cooper Kupp, who suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday's practice, but the only other player listed as questionable, DT Jarran Reed, is active.
For Washington, all three questionable players (OT Laremy Tunsil, DT Johnny Newton and TE John Bates) are active.
How can Commanders claim home upset? Veteran WR could be key
Washington's top pass catcher, Terry McLaurin, will be sidelined due to an aggravated quad injury. So how, exactly, can the Commanders find a way to upset the Seahawks? From our CBS Sports betting preview:
The Commanders are 2-1-0 ATS and straight up at home this season, which can take away some of the sting of playing on a short week. Having Jayden Daniels back in the mix can help since the Seahawks passing defense is allowing 230.1 yards per game despite holding five opponents this season to under 20 points. [And] Deebo Samuel will face a familiar foe in Seattle from his days playing for the San Francisco 49ers; he has 47 catches for 766 yards and seven touchdowns in eight career games against them.
Why the Seahawks can win (and cover) vs. Commanders
From our expert betting preview at CBS Sports, featuring top simulation data from SportsLine:
Traveling to the East Coast should be no problem for the Seahawks since they will be fresh off of their bye week. Sam Darnold is averaging an impressive 9.4 yards per pass with a 75.2 completion percentage and 7-1 TD-INT ratio against NFC teams this season. Kenneth Walker III and Jaxon Smith-Njigba shouldn't have much trouble marching the ball downfield against a Commanders defense that is allowing 372.8 total yards per game. Seattle's own defense is only allowing 75.7 rushing yards per game, which will make for an intriguing matchup against Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
