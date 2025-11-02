NFC teams with playoff aspirations clash when the Seattle Seahawks meet the Washington Commanders in NFL Week 9 'Sunday Night Football' at 8:20 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. The Seahawks (5-2) co-lead the NFC West, while the Commanders (3-5) are third in the NFC East. The game will showcase Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold against Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is returning from injury. Both players figure into several NFL player props.

Daniels has been solid, completing 61% of his passes for 1,031 yards and eight touchdowns while also rushing for 211 yards and one touchdown. Darnold, meanwhile, has been dominant. In seven games, he has completed 68.2% of his passes for 1,754 yards and 12 touchdowns. There are several NFL player props one could target for these stars, or you may find value in seeking NFL prop lines for other options like Kenneth Walker III, Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Seattle or Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Deebo Samuel and Zach Ertz of Washington. Before betting any Seahawks vs. Commanders props for Sunday Night Football, you need to see the Seahawks vs. Commanders prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets instantly if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

For Seahawks vs. Commanders NFL betting on 'Sunday Night Football,' SportsLine AI has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Commanders vs. Seahawks prop picks. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Seahawks vs. Commanders here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Seahawks vs. Commanders

After analyzing the Seahawks vs. Commanders props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning AI says Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels goes Under 227.5 passing yards (-114). Daniels is coming back from a hamstring injury and may have some limitations on Sunday. In five games this season, he has gone under 228.5 yards passing three times, including in a 44-22 loss at Dallas on Oct. 19, where he had just 156 yards passing. He will also be without wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

In a 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Oct. 13, he completed 19 of 26 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. In 17 games last season, he threw for 228 or fewer yards in 10 games. In seven games this season, Seattle's defense has allowed 228 or fewer yards three times. The SportsLine Machine Learning Model projects Daniels to have 182 passing yards and gives this prop a 5-star prop rating. See more NFL props here.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in site credits when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Seahawks vs. Commanders

In addition, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model says another star sails past his total and has four additional NFL props that are rated 4.5 stars or better. You need to see the Machine Learning Model analysis before making any Commanders vs. Seahawks prop bets for Sunday Night Football.

Which Seahawks vs. Commanders prop bets should you target for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Seahawks vs. Commanders props, all from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model.