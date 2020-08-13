Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Jamal Adams trade winners ( 2:07 )

The NFL and all 32 of its teams have instituted strict protocols for training camp in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and allow the 2020 season to begin as scheduled. It turns out there are, in fact, consequences for disobeying them. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Seattle Seahawks released rookie cornerback Kemah Siverand this week after he was caught on video attempting to sneak a visitor into the team hotel.

Seattle had previously announced Siverand's release on Tuesday but did not cite a reason for his departure, simply noting that it helped the team trim its offseason roster to 76 players. But video footage, per Pelissero, showed the Oklahoma State product trying to bring a woman into the Seahawks' makeshift training camp facilities. The unwelcome guest was even wearing Seahawks apparel in an attempt to look like a player.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, players have been urged to avoid most contact outside of training camp in the lead-up to the season, let alone bring unauthorized guests to team hotels -- some of which have been reserved specifically for team personnel into the start of the season.

Siverand was one of three undrafted cornerbacks signed by Seattle this offseason. The 6-foot-1 rookie likely would've faced long odds making the Seahawks' final roster anyway, entering the NFL after playing mostly special teams during his senior college season.