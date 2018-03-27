Seahawks cut Trevone Boykin with police investigating allegations of domestic violence

Police in Mansfield, Texas, are investigating allegations of domestic violence made against Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin. Boykin's girlfriend, Shabrika Bailey, who suffered a broken jay that had to be wired shut among other injuries, spoke to Kevin Reece of WFAA and detailed the allegations of abuse

#BREAKING #TrevoneBoykin former TCU AND #NFL quarterback under investigation for domestic violence after girlfriend suffers broken jaw and strangulation injuries @wfaa exclusive details here https://t.co/UAY5hHM9mi — Kevin Reece (@KevinReeceWFAA) March 27, 2018

The Seahawks have released Boykin in the wake of the allegations.

Bailey told WFAA that she and Boykin got into an argument after she refused to unlock her phone to show him a text message she had received and he had demanded to see.

"So he goes into a choke. I remember him choking me and I'm trying to calm him down. And I just couldn't. And I blacked out. I just couldn't calm him down at all," Bailey said. "The pressure was just hard. The pressure got hard to where I just remember just collapsing completely. And I just woke up in a puddle of blood on the kitchen floor. My whole right side was full of blood on the kitchen floor."

Bailey says Boykin then dragged her to a bathtub, where he removed her clothes and tried to clean her up.

Hours later, on Wednesday, she said Boykin drove her to Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite. But when hospital staff separated the couple and began asking them questions independently, she said Boykin fled the hospital and never returned. Bailey suffered a broken jaw on both her left and right sides. Then, because she was having difficulty breathing from a swollen and constricted airway, she was airlifted to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas for further treatment. She was released from the hospital on Saturday, three days later.

Bailey also told WFAA that the car crash she and Boykin were in last year occurred as a result of his attacking her. Bailey had been arrested on charges of intoxication assault when she backed her car the wall of a nightclub in Dallas, Tex. Boykin was a passenger in the car at the time.

"He leaned over, attacked me, and choked me unconscious which made the car go into drive to reverse," she said. "Why didn't you say that a year ago?" we asked. "I was scared. I was just scared. Terrified, of everything," she said.

Bailey alleged that Boykin asked her to cover for him at the time, which she did to help protect his NFL career. She alleged that he again asked her to cover for him after the latest incident, suggesting that she says she fell or was "beat up by a girl, or jumped." She provided text messages to WFAA which she says prove her version of that story.

Boykin's agent Drew Pittman, in response to questions from WFAA about the allegations before the story went public, told WFAA, "the info on Trevone as I'm sure you have heard was false. He was not involved in any situation."