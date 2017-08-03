Seahawks defender injures an offensive lineman during training camp fight

Training camp fights aren't uncommon, but that doesn't make them a good idea. Just ask Pete Carroll and the Seahawks.

On Thursday, the Seahawks experienced a training camp fight that left one player injured after a punch. The injured player: offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, who went straight to the locker room with an injury. The puncher: Pass rusher Frank Clark, who was booted from practice.

There isn't much footage of the fight out there. The few videos that have made their way online show only a massive crowd of players gathered on the field. But here's what happened, as described by USA Today:

The scrum began when defensive tackle Rodney Coe tossed offensive guard Will Pericak into a water dispenser during a pass rushing drill, per multiple reporters on the scene. Clark punched Ifedi, who remained on the ground before walking off the field with trainers.

Nobody likes blowing training camp fights out of proportion, but this one appeared to be a rougher one than usual. Take it from Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, who was actually there:

Fun at #Seahawks camp. Pretty nasty camp fight concludes with Germain Ifedi being taken to the locker room. Looked like he had a cut mouth. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 3, 2017 You don't want to blow up a camp fight, but this was a pretty rough one. #Seahawks Ifedi was down flat for a little bit afterward. https://t.co/Y0vXsU12FM — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 3, 2017

Carroll, as expected, didn't approve of the fight.

"There's no room for fighting in football," Carroll told reporters, per USA Today. "That's not part of this game, not supposed to be part of this game. We frown upon that very heavily, so we're real disappointed that happened today."

And defensive lineman Michael Bennett admitted they crossed the line.

"Scuffles happen in camp," Bennett said. "We've built up so much testosterone all of camp, and we want to go out here and battle every single time. Sometimes we go a little overboard. I think you have to find that line. I think we may have crossed that line today. But we can talk about it and figure out where we stand upon that line again."

Because this is the Seahawks -- a team that experiences its fare share of emotional outbursts -- the fight will likely be blown even more out of proportion. But assuming Ifedi is fine (Carroll said he was OK) it seems unlikely that the fight will have any long-term consequences. The Seahawks have been one of the most consistent teams in the NFL in the past five years, averaging 11.2 wins per season. A training camp fight doesn't mean they're headed for instability.

But this isn't the first time Clark will find himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons. Clark, the Seahawks' second-round pick in 2015, fell in the draft because of concerns over his off-field issues, which included an arrest for domestic violence. In his first preseason with the team, he was accused of attacking Philip Rivers by multiple members of the Chargers' offense. More recently, Clark took aim at Natalie Weiner of Bleacher/Report for a story she wrote.