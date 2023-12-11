The 49ers made headlines for their physicality in Week 13's win over the Eagles, with linebacker Dre Greenlaw drawing an ejection for a sideline scuffle with Philadelphia's chief of security. In Week 14, they were at it again, inciting a fight that saw the disqualification of both Seahawks star DK Metcalf and 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir late in San Francisco's victory.

Up 28-16 on Seattle with 3:24 left in Sunday's NFC West rematch, the 49ers all but sealed the victory -- and season sweep -- when linebacker Fred Warner intercepted a pass from Drew Lock to Metcalf. But Warner kept moving as Metcalf began to wrap him up, preparing to lateral the ball to a teammate, and Metcalf proceeded to lift Warner up and pull him to the ground. Incensed by the tackle, Warner immediately retaliated by launching toward Metcalf's upper body and knocking the wideout into the grass.

Metcalf then chased down Warner and gripped his face mask in confrontation until Lenoir came in and shoved Metcalf. Officials subsequently ejected both Metcalf and Lenoir, while Warner was not disciplined for his role in the fight.

Metcalf could be seen jogging to the locker room after his ejection, while the 49ers went on to secure their win with a seven-play drive to run out the clock. Their win puts them at 10-3, still in contention for the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed.