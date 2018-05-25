Seahawks' Doug Baldwin calls Donald Trump an 'idiot,' rips him over anthem comments

If Donald Trump runs for re-election in 2020, we can probably safely assume that he won't be getting a vote from Doug Baldwin.

The Seahawks receiver had some harsh comments for the president on Thursday. The comments came after Baldwin was asked about a Fox News interview where Trump suggested that protesting NFL players shouldn't be playing football and maybe shouldn't even "be in the country."

"He's an idiot. Plain and simple," Baldwin said of Trump, via the Tacoma News Tribune.

The Seahawks receiver, who went to Stanford, then explained that the comment was just Trump being his usual "divisive" self.

"I mean, listen, I respect the man, because he's a human being first and foremost, but he's just being more divisive, which is not surprising," Baldwin said. "It is what it is."

Trump has been questioning the patriotism of everyone who kneels for the anthem, which Baldwin found ironic. The way Baldwin sees it, it's not very patriotic for the president of a free country to push his viewpoints on his citizens.

"For him to say that anybody who doesn't follow his viewpoints or his constituents' viewpoints should be kicked out of the country, it's not very empathetic," Baldwin said. "It's not very American-like, actually, to me. It's not very patriotic. It's not what this country was founded upon. It's kind of ironic to me that the President of the United States is contradicting what our country is really built on."

Trump's comments came less than 24 hours after the NFL implemented a new national anthem policy for 2018. Starting with the upcoming season, players will be required to stand for the anthem if they're on the field. However, any player who doesn't want to stand will be given the option to stay in his team's locker room. The NFL has said that players won't face any punishment for violating the new rule, but their team will be fined.

Baldwin is one of several players, including Chris Long and Malcolm Jenkins, who aren't fans of the new policy.

"The NFL really missed it this time," Baldwin said.

As for Trump's comments that protesting players should leave the country, Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall also thought they were ridiculous.

"It's disgusting," Marshall said of Trump's remarks, via USA Today. "It's disgusting because of our first amendment rights. We have freedom of speech, freedom to protest. So because guys protest something, we have to be kicked out the country? That's not how things should work."

If the NFL's goal with its new anthem policy was to put the issue behind them, it looks like the new rule has actually had the opposite effect, which could make for a very interesting situation when Week 1 rolls around in September.