Seahawks' Doug Baldwin says Russell Wilson isn't chubby anymore

There are a lot of traits and superlatives that apply to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He's mobile. He's accurate. He's a Pro Bowler. He's a Super Bowl champion.

And according to teammate (and No. 1 wide receiver) Doug Baldwin, Wilson is -- sorry, Wilson used to be chubby. But not anymore. "Coming in and being lighter than he's been in the past â we always made fun of him, sometimes, how he looked a little chubby," Baldwin said, per the Seattle News Tribune. "Comes with old age."

Wilson's entering his sixth NFL season and is set to turn 29 years old during this season. He's a season veteran now, and apparently he has learned how to better take care of himself.

"He's a professional. I can't talk highly enough about the way that he prepares himself and the things that he does to get himself ready day in and day out, season in and season out," Baldwin said. "He's just a consummate pro. It's no different this year. He's done a great job coming into this camp, I think, more prepared I think than he has been in the past."

Here's a shot of Wilson signing autographs after a training camp practice. Judge for yourself whether or not he looks slimmer when compared to a shot from last season.

Wilson has been listed at 5-foot-11 and just over 200 pounds throughout his NFL career, so it's not like his weight has been all that high so far. Maybe he just turned some fat into muscle and looks better now that he's pushing into his late 20s.