Seahawks, Duane Brown agree to terms on three-year, $36.5 million extension

The Sehawks have agreed to terms with left tackle Duane Brown on a new deal, and according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, it's a three-year extension worth a maximum of $36.5 million.

Pro Football Talk reports that Brown will now make more than $14 million in 2018 (up from $9.75 million), which will rank third among all offensive tackles in salary cap hits behind only Tyron Smith ($17.5 million) and Russell Okung ($14.9 million), via to Spotrac.

Brown, who will turn 33 later this month, was traded from the Texans to the Seahawks last October. He held out the first seven weeks of the season in search of a new contract, and played just one game for Houston before the move to Seattle. The Texans originally drafted Brown in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft, and before the 2017 holdout he missed just 12 games in nine seasons.

A season ago, Brown was one of the few bright spots along the Seahawks' offensive line. He ranked 24th among all offensive tackles, according to Pro Football Focus' grading system, but it wasn't enough to make up for a unit that ranked 30th in pass blocking and 25th in run blocking. By contrast, right tackle German Ifedi was 78 out of 83 offensive tackles, left guard Ethan Pocic was 76th out of 80, and center Justin Britt was 22nd out of 38.

Right guard D.J. Fluker, signed in the offseason after a season with the Giants, ranked 51st in 2017.

The Seahawks have plenty of questions heading into training camp: How will the defense fare without Richard Sherman, Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett and Kam Chancellor? What will happen with Earl Thomas? Can the young offensive linemen continue to improve? Could this group end up being the worst team in the division? But one thing coach Pete Carroll doesn't have to worry about is Brown, who has been one of the league's best left tackles for a decade.