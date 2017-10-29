Seahawks, Eagles motivated to improve offensive lines ahead of trade deadline

The Seahawks and Eagles have been two of the more aggressive teams on the trade market in recent years and they remain hopeful of upgrading their rosters ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, according to multiple team and league sources. While the NFL's trade market is traditionally soft, and discussions were largely tepid this week, conversations will heat up after Sunday's games.

Seattle has made no secret of its desire to add a tackle, with the offensive line an ongoing cause of concern, and, as previously reported, the Seahawks have already explored potential trades for Cordy Glenn of Buffalo and Duane Brown of the Texans. Glenn is not a fit due to cap restraints with his contract, though Brown is still a possibility after he ended his long contract holdout last week and is expected to dress for Houston on Sunday.

The Eagles began identifying possible trade replacements for injured star Jason Peters shortly after he was lost for the season Monday night, and general manager Howie Roseman is open to upgrading his roster at spots beyond just the line as well, sources said. He will extend a wide net seeking to help fortify Philadelphia's playoff chances, with the above tackles as well as San Francisco's Joe Staley possibilities via trade. Roseman was pushing hard to acquire receivers to improve the cast around young quarterback Carson Wentz a year ago, and though unable to agree to terms on many, his intent was real.

With the Eagles boasting the best record in the NFC and Wentz soaring, several other NFL general managers said they expected Roseman to be working the phones hard next week.